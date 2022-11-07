NFC East Week 9 Wrap: Eagles Still Perfect

It's just not the same in the NFC East when half of the division is on a bye, and one team plays on a Thursday night.

That was the Week 9 schedule for the division, as the Giants and Cowboys, who meet on Thanksgiving in three weeks, had a mid-year break. Meanwhile, the Eagles took care of business on Thursday night by defeating the Texans, 29-17, while the Commanders fell to the Vikings, 20-17.

Let's recap the two games played and what lies ahead for the division in Week 10.

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles 27, Texans 17

The Philadelphia Eagles played a surprisingly tight game against the Houston Texans on a Thursday night matchup but pulled away in the second half to win 29-17. The Eagles are off to an 8-0 start for the first time in franchise history.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts had another impressive performance, completing 21 of 27 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns, although he was sacked four times. Tight end Dallas Goedert averaged 12.5 yards per catch, racking up 100 receiving yards and a touchdown on eight catches.

Houston surprised Philadelphia with a touchdown on the game’s opening drive, with Davis Mills throwing a 2-yard touchdown pass to finish a 9-play, 75-yard drive. The Eagles responded with a long, 18-play, 91-yard touchdown drive that spanned over eight minutes, capped off by a 2-yard touchdown run by Miles Sanders.

In the second quarter, the Eagles took a 14-7 lead on Kenneth Gainwell’s 4-yard touchdown run, but the Texans responded right away on Mills’ second touchdown of the night, throwing a 13-yard touchdown pass to Chris Moore. To the shock of many viewers, the game would be tied at halftime when Eagles kicker Jake Elliott missed a 54-yard field goal attempt on the last play of the first half.

But Philadelphia’s defense would clamp down on the Texans in the second half. After the first three drives ended in punts, Mills was intercepted by C.J. Gardner-Johnson, which set up a 17-yard touchdown pass from Hurts to A.J. Brown.

The Texans took six minutes off the clock on their next drive but settled for a field goal. That was as close as they would get, as the Eagles tacked on a touchdown and a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter. James Bradberry then picked off Mills late in the fourth quarter to seal the deal.

The Eagles will host the Commanders on Monday Night Football while the Texans head to East Rutherford to face the Giants.

Shane Roper-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys (6-2), 2nd Place

The Cowboys are coming off a Week 9 bye. They will visit the Packers, who are coming off a 15-9 loss to the Lions, in Week 10.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants (6-2), 3rd Place

The Giants are coming off a Week 9 bye. They will host the Texans, who lost to the Eagles, 27-17, in Week 10.

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings 20, Commanders 17 (4-5), 4th Place

The Washington Commanders played a hard-fought game against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings but fell 20-17 thanks to late self-inflicted wounds.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 15 of 28 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns but had a critical interception that allowed the Vikings to tie the game.

Vikings QB and former Commanders QB Kirk Cousins led the Vikings down the field on the opening drive, putting them up 7-0 with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson. The only other scoring in the first half came on a Joey Slye field goal that put the Commanders on the board before halftime.

Washington scored a touchdown on the second half's opening drive to take the lead when Heinicke threw a 49-yard bomb to Curtis Samuel. Although they turned the ball over on downs on their next drive, the Commanders extended their lead to 17-7 early in the fourth quarter when Heinicke found Dax Milne from six yards out.

But the Vikings then asserted themselves in the fourth quarter. Greg Joseph made it a one-score game again with a 25-yard field goal, and safety Harrison Smith intercepted Heinicke on Washington’s next drive to turn the game on its head. Minnesota capitalized two plays later when Dalvin Cook scored on a 12-yard touchdown reception to tie the game.

After the Commanders went three-and-out, the Vikings drove 44 yards in 15 plays, taking six minutes off the clock. Joseph then kicked a 22-yard field goal, but an unnecessary roughness penalty on Washington gave Minnesota a fresh set of downs, allowing them to take more time off the clock before Joseph re-kicked the eventual game-winning field goal, this time from 28 yards.

The Commanders visit the Eagles in Week 10 for a Monday Night Football meeting.

