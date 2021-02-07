Super Bowl LV: Steve Spagnuolo Looks to Thwart Tom Brady Again

Former Chiefs Center Joe Valerio weighed in on what he's seen from the Chiefs defense since one-time Giants defensive coordinator has taken the reins.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been to the Super Bowl nine times, winning six with mind-blowing performances that have thwarted some of the most creative defensive minds in the game.

But one defensive coordinator who managed to get the better of Brady on the game's biggest stage was Steve Spagnuolo, who in 2007 (XLII) with the Giants, threw everything he had at the then Patriots signal-caller.

That afternoon, Spagnuolo's Giants defense hit Brady nine times and sacked him five, holding the vaunted Patriots offense to just 14 points in what was Brady's first-ever Super Bowl loss of his career.

In this Sunday's Super Bowl matchup, the man nicknamed "Spags" will once again have his defense trying to outsmart the future Hall of Fame quarterback. And as Spagnuolo did when he was with the Giants, he'll likely have a variety of pressure packages waiting for Brady.

Spagnuolo's ability to bring pressure is something that former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Joe Valerio, now the host of the Kansas City Chiefs podcast for the Bleav network, praised as being special.

“Rather than trying to fit the talent of the Chief's defense into his playbook, he has developed a playbook around the talent of the Chiefs,” Valerio told Giants Country in an exclusive interview.

"Spagnuolo has the special ability to evaluate a player's talent and build a game plan around them to make them effective. He is a pro at disguising defenses, applying pressure, and dropping linemen into zone."

Brady is 2-3 in his career, including playoffs, versus Spagnuolo as a defensive coordinator. During Spagnuolo's time as the Chiefs' defensive coordinator, a post he took up in 2019, Brady has yet to win either of his two games against his friendly nemesis.

Valerio, who in his playing days doubled as the tight end on the Chiefs jumbo formation in short-yardage situations--he caught four touchdown passes--said that before Spagnuolo came along, the Chiefs' defense was known as the Achilles heel of the team.

Anytime the Chiefs played an explosive run game, they feared an opposing team’s offense would keep quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the offense off the field.

Spagnuolo has helped change all of that.

According to Valerio, one significant improvement is at the corner position, which is now coached by former NFL cornerback Sam Madison, best known for his stint with the Dolphins and then with the Giants, with whom he played for Spagnuolo's Super Bowl XLVII defense in 2007.

The addition of safety Tyrann Mathieu, who has brought leadership to the team, is another critical element in the Chiefs defense's evolution.

Valerio believes that for the Chiefs to exploit the Bucs offense and get to Brady, the key will be in the middle of the defense.

“I think that's where Chris Jones comes in and bull rushing and pushing the line back and trying to get in his (Brady’s) face,” Valerio said.

If Spagnuolo and the Chiefs defense can make Brady uncomfortable in his own home stadium as he did with the Giants defense in Super Bowl XLII, the Bucs are in for a long evening.

