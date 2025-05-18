Giants Favored to Win in Just One 2025 Game
The early betting odds have been listed for all 32 NFL teams, and at this juncture, the New York Giants just don’t appear to be a favorite to make much noise.
According to DraftKings, the Giants are only favored to win one game this season. That game is their Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints, in which the very early odds list the Giants as a 1.5-point favorite.
The thinking behind that opening line probably concerns the Saints' quarterback situation, which is in flux following Derek Carr's retirement.
New Orleans now has three quarterbacks on its roster–Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener–each with two years or less of experience and none of whom has been a regular starter at the NFL level.
In other Giants’ Giants-related odds, the two biggest spreads listed are Week 8 against the Eagles, where the Giants are listed as a 10.5-point road underdog, and Week 12 against the Lions on the road, where the Giants are listed as an 8.5-point underdog.
Surprisingly, the Giants are only a 6.5-point early underdog against the Chiefs, the other Super Bowl participant last year.
Four games in which the Gians are a 3-point or less early underdog, most of those coming later in the season, include Week 13 at New England (+3), Week 16 vs. Minnesota (+2.5), Week 17 at Las Vegas (+2.5), and Week 18 vs. Dallas (+1.5).
The Giants are listed as a 7.5-point underdog for their Week 1 road opener against Washington.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook and Instagram. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.