September 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI TIXSI.com
Search
Giants Add Defensive Back to Practice Squad
Publish date:

Giants Add Defensive Back to Practice Squad

New York terminates tight end Ryan Izzo's practice squad contract a tight end and adds a defensive back with ties to defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.
Author:

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

New York terminates tight end Ryan Izzo's practice squad contract a tight end and adds a defensive back with ties to defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

The Giants terminated the practice squad contract of tight end Ryan Izzo and signed defensive back Steven Parker to the practice squad.

Parker, 6'1" and 210 pounds, has played in 22 NFL regular-season games with four starts. In 2019, he made the Miami Dolphins roster as an undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma. He played in 14 games with four starts for then-Miami defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, now the Giants defensive coordinator. 

Last year, Parker played in eight games for Dallas. His career totals include 24 tackles (17 solos), and two interceptions returned 35 yards.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Aug 5, 2021; Canton, Ohio, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive back Steven Parker (25) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland (26) during the second half at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Add Defensive Back to Practice Squad

New York terminates tight end Ryan Izzo's practice squad contract a tight end and adds a defensive back with ties to defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants players walk off the field walks off the field after a loss to the Washington Football Team at FedExField.
Play
News

New York Giants Rise in MMQB Power Ranking Despite 0-2 Start

No, that's not a typo. The Giants did rise--slightly--in the weekly MMQB power rankings. Read on to find out why.

Aug 28, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Matt Barkley (14) takes the snap from Tennessee Titans center Cole Banwart (67) during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Sign OL Cole Banwart to Practice Squad

Banwart fills the vacancy created after center Matt Skura was promoted to the 53-man roster last week.

Izzo had been one of three tight ends on the Giants practice squad. Last week the Giants called up Chris Myarick to provide extra depth as the team was without Evan Engram (calf) for a second straight week. 

With Kyle Rudolph (foot) getting back stronger each week and with there being hope of Engram returning in Week 3, the Giants felt they could trim one of their extra tight ends from the roster.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Giants Country member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial now.

Aug 5, 2021; Canton, Ohio, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive back Steven Parker (25) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland (26) during the second half at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Add Defensive Back to Practice Squad

Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants players walk off the field walks off the field after a loss to the Washington Football Team at FedExField.
News

New York Giants Rise in MMQB Power Ranking Despite 0-2 Start

Aug 28, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Matt Barkley (14) takes the snap from Tennessee Titans center Cole Banwart (67) during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Sign OL Cole Banwart to Practice Squad

Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) and quarterback Matt Ryan (2) talk on the sideline at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 3 Opponent Breakdown: Atlanta Falcons Offense

Nick Gates
News

New York Giants Want Nick Gates Involved, Will Shane Lemieux Return This Year, and Other Notes

Cincinnati Bengals center Billy Price (53) walks between drills during a training camp practice at the Paul Brown Stadium training field in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
News

Giants Joe Judge Offers Assessment of Revamped Offensive Line

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) and Sterling Shepard, work on drills during Giants practice, in East Rutherford. Thursday, July 29, 2021
News

Giants WR Kenny Golladay Breaks Silence Over Sideline Outburst

Nov 24, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; A detailed view of the New York Giants helmet during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
Big Blue+

Six New York Giants Storylines to Watch in Regular Season Week 3