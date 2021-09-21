Giants Add Defensive Back to Practice Squad

New York terminates tight end Ryan Izzo's practice squad contract a tight end and adds a defensive back with ties to defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

The Giants terminated the practice squad contract of tight end Ryan Izzo and signed defensive back Steven Parker to the practice squad.

Parker, 6'1" and 210 pounds, has played in 22 NFL regular-season games with four starts. In 2019, he made the Miami Dolphins roster as an undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma. He played in 14 games with four starts for then-Miami defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, now the Giants defensive coordinator.

Last year, Parker played in eight games for Dallas. His career totals include 24 tackles (17 solos), and two interceptions returned 35 yards.

Izzo had been one of three tight ends on the Giants practice squad. Last week the Giants called up Chris Myarick to provide extra depth as the team was without Evan Engram (calf) for a second straight week.

With Kyle Rudolph (foot) getting back stronger each week and with there being hope of Engram returning in Week 3, the Giants felt they could trim one of their extra tight ends from the roster.

