Giants Add Receiver Damion Willis; Activate Matt Peart Off PUP

The New York Giants were busy tweaking their roster Saturday.
The New York Giants were a busy group Saturday in terms of tweaking their training camp roster.

In addition to signing linebacker Todd Davis, the Giants announced they signed receiver Damion Willis, who most recently played in a game in 2019 with the Cincinnati Bengals, and activated offensive tackle Matt Peart off the PUP list.

Willis, 6'3" and 204 pounds, played his college ball at Troy. He signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent after the 2019 draft, appearing in 10 games with two starts that season and catching nine out of 16 pass targets for 82 yards. 

Willis was then claimed off waivers in 2020 by the Browns after being cut by the Bengals during training camp but was waived less than a week later with a failed physical designation. He signed with the Jaguars practice squad in December 2020, but his contract was not renewed after the season. 

Willis, who also has some limited special teams experience from his time with the Broncos, then signed with the Broncos in May of this year but was waived on July 20, 2021. 

 Peart, the Giants' third-round draft pick last year, is projected to be the starting right tackle this season. He opened training camp on the active/PUP list after injuring his back, but he was able to pass his team physical Friday, thus coming off the PUP list. 

Head coach Joe Judge has said that any player coming off a reserve list will be re-acclimated into the flow slowly. Veteran Nate Solder has been working at right tackle while Peart has been sidelined.  

