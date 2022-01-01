Giants Make Roster Moves Ahead of Week 17 Game at Chicago

New York adds reinforcement at receiver and offensive lien ahead of their Week 17 game at Chicago.

The Giants announced that safety Julian Love, a Chicago native who had been on the reserve/COVI-19 list, was activated and will be available to play Sunday against the Bears.

New York also designated receiver Alex Bachman and defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton as their two standard practice squad replacements. And they activated receiver Pharoh Cooper, offensive tackle Derrick Kelly, defensive tackle David Moa, and receiver David Sills V as COVID-19 replacements.

The Giants are thin at receiver, with John Ross, Collin Johnson, and Kadarius Toney declared out due to injury and Darius Slayton on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Their receivers will include Kenny Golladay, Cooper, and Sills with the moves made.

The Giants are also thin at offensive tackle as Korey Cunningham is on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That said, the Giants did not elevate Isaiah Wilson to the 53-man roster after the offensive lineman missed practice this week due to illness.

The Giants are also awaiting word on whether center Billy Price, who has been tending to a personal matter, will be available Sunday. Head coach Joe Judge said that Price spent the past week with his wife and hadn't partaken in the meetings.

While the door has been left open for Price this week, it's hard to envision the center playing Sunday if he's been absent from the meetings and if he is still tending to his wife's needs.

