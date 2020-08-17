SI.com
Giants Sign Defensive Tackle Daylon Mack; Release Kicker Chandler Catanzaro

Jackson Thompson

The Giants made a pair of roster moves on Monday, releasing veteran kicker Chandler Catanzaro and signing 23-year-old defensive tackle Daylon Mack to fill the subsequent roster spot.

Giants head coach Joe Judge confirmed Catanzaro's release during a video press conference, saying, 

"We informed Chandler this morning we did move on from him. I will just say he did a tremendous job for us." 

The 6-foot-1, 340-pound Mack was drafted in the fifth round by the Baltimore Ravens last year out of Texas A&M. Per Pro Football Focus, Mack, who is thought to be a natural fit as a nose tackle who could also see snaps as a 2, 2i, or 3-technique, was the SEC’s 10th most efficient interior pass rusher.

Scouts praised Mack's leverage, pad level, and use of his 340-pound frame to take on multiple blockers, but those traits did not come to fruition during his rookie season in Baltimore.

Mack only got in one game as a rookie, playing just nine defensive snaps in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns before being placed on the team's injured reserve list on November 12.

Mack was waived by the Ravens back on August 1 to get the team's roster below the new 80-man threshold under the revised COVID-19 rules.

Mack was then claimed off of waivers by the Detroit Lions on August 2, 2020, but was waived five days later with a failed physical designation.

Mack will now get the chance to earn a roster spot with the Giants and work his way into the team's defensive line rotation, which is already stacked with talent, including Leonard Williams, Dalvin Tomlinson, Dexter Lawrence, B.J. Hill, R.J. McIntosh.

