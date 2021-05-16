Giants Sign Kelvin Benjamin

The former Carolina first-round draft pick will look to resume his NFL career as a tight end with the Giants.

Former Carolina Panthers first-round pick Kelvin Benjamin is not only getting another opportunity to resume his NFL career, but he'll also be doing it at a new position.

The Giants are signing Benjamin, 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, to a contract. Benjamin was one of the players who participated in the Giants rookie minicamp this weekend on a tryout basis.

The 20th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft (whose general manger at the time was current Giants general manager Dave Gettleman), Benjamin was unable to follow up on his rookie season in which he recorded 1,008 yards on 73 receptions and nine touchdowns because he suffered a torn ACL in his second season.

RELATED:

Benjamin, who has 209 career receptions for 3,021 yards and 20 receiving touchdowns in 61 games, was eventually traded to the Bills in 2017, but then was released the following year.

He then signed with the Chiefs but never really got untracked there either. Benjamin, who reportedly had a tryout scheduled for the Giants in 2019 that never materialized, will now get an opportunity to resume his NFL career as a tight end.

It will be an uphill battle for the 30-year-old, who joins Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph, Kaden Smith, Levine Toilolo, Nakia Griffin-Stewart, Cole Hikutini, and Rysen John on the depth chart.

The Giants have been on a quest to upgrade the talent around third-year quarterback Daniel Jones. In addition to the abundance at tight end, they have nearly a dozen receivers, including Sterling Shepard, Kenny Golladay, John Ross, Darius Slayton, and first-round pick Kadarius Toney.

The Giants are also expecting running back Saquon Barkley back this season from a torn ACL. The hope is that last year's 31st ranked scoring offense can parlay all that firepower into lighting up the scoreboard.

The Giants, in announcing the transaction (which also includes the signing of running back Corey Clement, who was also in the rookie minicamp on a tryout basis) have waived running back Jordan Chunn and tight end Nate Wieting.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook.

Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.