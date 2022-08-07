Giants Sign Offensive Lineman Eric Smith to Roster

The New York Giants have signed offensive tackle Eric Smith, 6-foot-4 and 308 pounds, to their training camp roster.

Smith, who played his college ball at the University of Virginia, where he started 32 games at right tackle, was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Miami Dolphins in 2017. He started the 2018 season on the Patriots practice squad before landing on the Jets roster.

In 2019, Smith was claimed off waivers from the Jets by the Giants. While with the giants, Smith made his NFL debut, appearing in two games during the 2019 season. However, the following year, Smith was unable to earn a roster spot and was waived on September 5, 2020, by the Giants.

Smith spent the 2020 season in Dallas, signing with their practice squad and receiving two standard elevations for Weeks 2 and 3. Smith signed a reserve/future contract with the Cowboys on January 4, 2021, but was waived by the Cowboys as part of the final training camp cuts on August 31, 2021.

On September 7, 2021, Smith signed with the Cardinals practice squad, spending the entire year there. He signed a reserve/future contract with the Cardinals after the 2021 season and was waived on August 4, 2022.

The Giants have had some injuries to their offensive line depth. Tackle Matt Gono's career is reportedly in limbo due to a neck issue.

The team also lost rookie Marcus McKethan last week to a torn ACL.

Join the Giants Country Community