Skip to main content

Giants Sign Offensive Lineman Eric Smith to Roster

Eric Smith makes a return visit to the Giants, hoping to stick this time.

The New York Giants have signed offensive tackle Eric Smith, 6-foot-4 and 308 pounds, to their training camp roster.

Smith, who played his college ball at the University of Virginia, where he started 32 games at right tackle, was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Miami Dolphins in 2017. He started the 2018 season on the Patriots practice squad before landing on the Jets roster.

In 2019, Smith was claimed off waivers from the Jets by the Giants. While with the giants, Smith made his NFL debut, appearing in two games during the 2019 season. However, the following year, Smith was unable to earn a roster spot and was waived on September 5, 2020, by the Giants.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Jul 29, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll directs his team during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Play
Training Camp

New York Giants Training Camp Practice No. 9 Takeaways

Let's recap what was revealed at the New York Giants' ninth training camp practice.

By Patricia Traina2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky defensive back Yusuf Corker (DB49) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Play
Training Camp

Giants Safety Yusuf Corker Exudes Confidence in Quest for Roster Spot

The undrafted rookie free agent out of Kentucky has had a strong camp so far.

By Patricia Traina3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Darius Slayton
Play
News

Could Dallas Cowboys Be Eyeing New York Giants' Receiver Pipeline?

Might the New York Giants' NFC East rivals be planning to pounce on any receiver talent they discard?

By Patricia Traina4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Smith spent the 2020 season in Dallas, signing with their practice squad and receiving two standard elevations for Weeks 2 and 3. Smith signed a reserve/future contract with the Cowboys on January 4, 2021, but was waived by the Cowboys as part of the final training camp cuts on August 31, 2021.

On September 7, 2021, Smith signed with the Cardinals practice squad, spending the entire year there. He signed a reserve/future contract with the Cardinals after the 2021 season and was waived on August 4, 2022.

The Giants have had some injuries to their offensive line depth. Tackle Matt Gono's career is reportedly in limbo due to a neck issue.

The team also lost rookie Marcus McKethan last week to a torn ACL.

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Jul 29, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll directs his team during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Training Camp

New York Giants Training Camp Practice No. 9 Takeaways

By Patricia Traina2 hours ago
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky defensive back Yusuf Corker (DB49) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Training Camp

Giants Safety Yusuf Corker Exudes Confidence in Quest for Roster Spot

By Patricia Traina3 hours ago
Darius Slayton
News

Could Dallas Cowboys Be Eyeing New York Giants' Receiver Pipeline?

By Patricia Traina4 hours ago
Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of New York Giants helmets on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Training Camp

7 New York Giants Players on the Rise After Two Weeks of Training Camp

By Patricia Traina7 hours ago
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and running back Saquon Barkley (26) on the field for mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Training Camp

New York Giants Counting on a Rejuvenated Saquon Barkley

By Patricia Traina10 hours ago
Dec 30, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels offensive lineman Marcus McKethan (73) back in pass blocking as quarterback Sam Howell (7) takes the snap during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Transactions

New York Giants Offensive Lineman Marcus McKethan Suffers Torn ACL

By The Giants Maven News DeskAug 6, 2022 3:05 PM EDT
Jul 29, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) runs during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Big Blue+

Kayvon Thibodeaux Impresses in New York Giants' Scrimmage

By Patricia TrainaAug 5, 2022 9:23 PM EDT
Jul 29, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) directs his team as running back Saquon Barkley (26) watches during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Training Camp

Daniel Jones is Feeling More at Ease in Giants' New Offense

By Patricia TrainaAug 5, 2022 5:17 PM EDT