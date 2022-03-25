Giants to Sign Receiver/Return Specialist Richie James

New York adds to special teams unit with a player once voted to the Pro Football Writers of America All-NFC Team in 2018.

The Giants have agreed to terms with receiver/return specialist Richie James on a one-year deal, according to an NFL Network report.

James, 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, was originally a seventh-round draft pick by the 49ers in 2018 out of Middle Tennessee State. That season, he finished with 23 kickoff returns, one for a touchdown, for 580 yards, earning All-NFC honors from the Pro Football Writers of America and a spot on ESPN's All-Rookie Team.

Overall, James has appeared in 40 games with ten starts for the 49ers. He missed the 2021 season with a knee injury, but he has been a productive return specialist for the 49ers, logging 51 punt returns for 373 yards (7.3 average) and 47 kickoff returns for 1,081 yards and one touchdown (23.0 yards/return).

As a receiver, James's most productive season came in 2020, when he had a career-high 23 catches for 394 yards. James has 38 receptions for 689 yards and three touchdowns in three seasons.

The Giants have been looking to upgrade their return game, and if healthy, James can fill both returner spots plus give them some added snaps as needed on the offense. James has experience working from the slot and the outside at receiver and has averaged 10.6 yards after the catch in his career.

On the negative side, as a receiver, James has five career drops (56 pass targets), a 28.6 percent contested catch rate (two of seven), and has been on the receiving end of three interceptions.

