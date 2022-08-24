New York Giants Add Three Reinforcements to Roster

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen wasted no time addressing some of the developing holes on the roster thanks to injuries and/or performance.

New York was awarded receivers Bailey Gather and Jaylon Moore off of waivers from the Ravens and defensive back Harrison Hand off of waivers from the Vikings.

To make room for the new acquisitions, the Giants placed receivers Collin Johnson (Achilles) and Marcus Kemp (hamstring) on injured reserve, and they terminated the contract of tight end Jordan Akins.

Moore, 5-foot-11, 191 pounds, played his college ball at Tennessee-Martin. He spent two years on the Ravens practice squad after going undrafted. Moore, who was part of Tuesday's roster cuts by teams to get from 85 to 80, was pushing to be the Ravens' fifth receiver in camp but had been unable to transfer his success on the practice field to the games.

Gaither, 6-foot, 188 pounds, played his college ball at San Jose State. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Packers following the 2021 draft but decided to retire after a week of training camp.

Gaither came out of retirement in 2022 to spend time with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL. After that season ended, he was signed by the Ravens. Gaither recorded 135 receptions for 2,228 yards and 18 touchdowns during his career at San Jose State, his best season coming in 2019 when he posted 52 receptions for 812 yards and six touchdowns.

Hand, 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds played in 23 games with one start for the Vikings in 2020-2021. He started his college football career at Baylor, where he was for three seasons before finishing up at Temple.

He was a fifth-round pick by the Vikings in the 2020 (No. 169 overall), who appeared in 14 games with one start as a rookie, recording 17 tackles, three pass breakups, and one interception (against Drew Brees in a Week 16 game played on Christmas Day).

Last year Hand saw his playing time drop. With the Vikings revamping their coaching staff, Hand was one of the odd men out during this latest round of roster cuts made by teams to get from 85 to 80.

