Skip to main content

New York Giants Add Three Reinforcements to Roster

The Giants acted swiftly to fill some open roster holes brought about by injuries.

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen wasted no time addressing some of the developing holes on the roster thanks to injuries and/or performance.

New York was awarded receivers Bailey Gather and Jaylon Moore off of waivers from the Ravens and defensive back Harrison Hand off of waivers from the Vikings.

To make room for the new acquisitions, the Giants placed receivers Collin Johnson (Achilles) and Marcus Kemp (hamstring) on injured reserve, and they terminated the contract of tight end Jordan Akins.

Moore, 5-foot-11, 191 pounds, played his college ball at Tennessee-Martin. He spent two years on the Ravens practice squad after going undrafted. Moore, who was part of Tuesday's roster cuts by teams to get from 85 to 80, was pushing to be the Ravens' fifth receiver in camp but had been unable to transfer his success on the practice field to the games.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Jun 7, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Collin Johnson (15) participates in a drill during minicamp at MetLife Stadium.
Play
Training Camp

Giants Receiver Collin Johnson Tears Achilles

The promising young veteran was making a big push for a roster spot.

By Patricia Traina
May 27, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) dances during the Giants OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostic Training Center.
Play
Transactions

Giants Activate Receiver Sterling Shepard Activatetd from the PUP List

The Giants' longest tenured member will return eight months after tearing his Achilles.

By Patricia Traina
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll on the sideline. The Giants defeat the Bengals, 25-22, in a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Play
Training Camp

Roster Battles, Team Health Top Stories Ahead of Giants' Final Week of Training Camp

The New York Giants head back to work for their final week of training camp, leading into their last preseason game of the year.

By Patricia Traina

Gaither, 6-foot, 188 pounds, played his college ball at San Jose State. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Packers following the 2021 draft but decided to retire after a week of training camp.

Gaither came out of retirement in 2022 to spend time with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL. After that season ended, he was signed by the Ravens. Gaither recorded 135 receptions for 2,228 yards and 18 touchdowns during his career at San Jose State, his best season coming in 2019 when he posted 52 receptions for 812 yards and six touchdowns.

Hand, 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds played in 23 games with one start for the Vikings in 2020-2021. He started his college football career at Baylor, where he was for three seasons before finishing up at Temple.

He was a fifth-round pick by the Vikings in the 2020 (No. 169 overall), who appeared in 14 games with one start as a rookie, recording 17 tackles, three pass breakups, and one interception (against Drew Brees in a Week 16 game played on Christmas Day).

Last year Hand saw his playing time drop. With the Vikings revamping their coaching staff, Hand was one of the odd men out during this latest round of roster cuts made by teams to get from 85 to 80.

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Jun 7, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Collin Johnson (15) participates in a drill during minicamp at MetLife Stadium.
Training Camp

Giants Receiver Collin Johnson Tears Achilles

By Patricia Traina
May 27, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) dances during the Giants OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostic Training Center.
Transactions

Giants Activate Receiver Sterling Shepard Activatetd from the PUP List

By Patricia Traina
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll on the sideline. The Giants defeat the Bengals, 25-22, in a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Training Camp

Roster Battles, Team Health Top Stories Ahead of Giants' Final Week of Training Camp

By Patricia Traina
Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of the helmets of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez (54) resting on equipment case on the sidelines against the Washington Football Team at FedExField.
Transactions

New York Giants Place Three on IR, Two on Inactive PUP to Get to 80 Players

By Patricia Traina
Jul 29, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll directs his team during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Big Blue+

Sifting Through New York Giants' Wide Receiver Competition

By Patricia Traina
Aug 21, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) walks off the field after an injury against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

Was Type of Block That Injured Kayvon Thibodeaux Really Necessary?

By Patricia Traina
Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan (17) warms up prior to a preseason game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
News

Giants Could Bring in Another Kicker While Graham Gano is Sidelined

By Patricia Traina
Oct 15, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; A general view of a New York Giants helmet on the turf before the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Preseason Game 2 Risers and Fallers

By Gene Clemons