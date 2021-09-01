New York Giants Practice Squad and Roster Tweak Tracker

Follow along as we track those players added to the Giants practice squad and those roster tweaks we know are coming.

A day after NFL teams cut their training camp rosters from 80 to 53, the next step in the process is the establishment of a 16-man practice squad.

Also worth noting, the NFL waiver period for players with less than four years experience expires at 4:00 p.m. ET today. Any player who goes unclaimed by that time becomes a free agent free to sign with either a 53-man roster or the practice squad.

And finally, starting today, players who made the initial 53-man roster who are IR eligible may be moved to IR to open roster spots for others. Those moved to IR starting today are eligible to return to the 53-man roster after sitting on IR for a minimum of three weeks.

But back to the practice squad. As noted, 16 men can be placed on the practice squad, and six of those players can have unlimited NFL experience due to the carryover of the COVID-19 roster rules.

Those 16 players will earn $9,200 per week if they have less than two years of accrued experience and $14,000 per week for those with more than two years of experience. That money will count against the team's salary cap.

Players who are game day elevations will have their salaries adjusted to a prorated minimum commensurate with their accrued experience. A player can be elevated to the 53-man roster twice and then returned to the practice squad without being exposed to waivers.

Four practice squad players can be protected per week.

Keep it here as we update the list of practice squad players and roster tweaks made by the Giants on this first day of September.

