New York Giants Re-sign RB Alfred Morris

The Giants are bringing back a familiar face to provide depth at a thin running back spot.
The Giants, who are a bit short-staffed at running back, have re-signed veteran running back Alfred Morris.

Morris was signed last season by the Giants on September 29 to the team's practice squad. In November, he was elevated to the 53-man roster after Devonta Freeman, signed after Saquon Barkley went down with a torn ACL, went on IR with an ankle injury.

The 32-year-old Morris is a nine-year veteran who has rushed 1,429 times for 6,173 yards (4.3 yards per carry). A sixth-round pick by Washington in 2012, Morris also has had stints with Dallas, Arizona, and San Francisco.

In nine games for the Giants last season, Morris rushed 55 times for 238 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and one touchdown. He also caught three passes for 19 yards and a touchdown, and was a solid third-down back who blocked well for the passing game.

Barkley is currently on the active/PUP list as he continues his rehab from reconstructive ACL surgery. There are questions about whether he will be ready to take on a partial workload in Week 1 of the regular season.

The Giants, who lost Wayne Gallman in free agency, added Devontae Booker and Corey Clement in free agency and drafted Gary Brightwell. New York also added veteran Taquan Mizzell to the running backs group, but Mizzell suffered an injury and was waived with an injury settlement after landing on the injured reserve list this week.

