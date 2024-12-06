Ailing New York Giants Have Much to Prove (Big Blue Breakdown Podcast)
The New York Giants say they have plenty of fight left in them despite going into this weekend's game against the Saints. Which players have the most to gain, and what do they have to show the coaching staff?
Drew Lock will make his second consecutive start at quarterback for the New York Giants, partially because Tommy DeVito is still rehabbing a sore throwing forearm. Lock already took a small step forward in the loss to Dallas; what does he have to prove against New Orleans in order to keep building his case as part of the team's future?
Coach Brian Daboll said he wants to see how Lock—who is on a one-year contract—performs with a full week of regular practice under his belt, understanding that the veteran was only able to participate in a walk-through the day before the team flew to face the Cowboys.
Daboll is also expected to get a lengthy look at several backups now that the injury bug has affected a few positions on both offense and defense.
Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino looks at the latest Giants happenings and their potential impact.