Big Blue Breakdown: Jaxson Dart, Abdul Carter Ace NY Giants' First Test

Both first-round draft picks excelled during limited action in the 34-25 win over the Buffalo Bills in the preseason opener.

Paul Dottino

Aug 4, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) drops back to pass during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Aug 4, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) drops back to pass during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Sure, it was only the preseason and neither of the New York Giants' two first-round draft picks played into the second half. But quarterback Jaxson Dart and edge rusher Abdul Carter made an unmistakable strong first impression during the 34-25 win over the Buffalo Bills in the preseason opener.

The pair not only played with confidence and purpose, they also showed how their high-level athleticism should serve them well at the NFL level.

Not to be outdone, the Giants also got strong efforts from veteran quarterbacks Russell Wilson (who drove the team to a field goal on the opening drive before he left), Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito - with the latter two each directing a touchdown march.

Both teams used all of their healthy starters and some lasted through the first quarter - although Buffalo added two scratches via coach's decision: QB Josh Allen and hold-in RB James Cook.

Host Paul Dottino sorts through the performances of Giants rookies - and the team's strong output as a whole - while handing out his Gameballs and Gassers on offense, defense and special teams in the Big Blue Breakdown.

