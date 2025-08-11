Big Blue Breakdown: Jaxson Dart, Abdul Carter Ace NY Giants' First Test
Sure, it was only the preseason and neither of the New York Giants' two first-round draft picks played into the second half. But quarterback Jaxson Dart and edge rusher Abdul Carter made an unmistakable strong first impression during the 34-25 win over the Buffalo Bills in the preseason opener.
The pair not only played with confidence and purpose, they also showed how their high-level athleticism should serve them well at the NFL level.
Not to be outdone, the Giants also got strong efforts from veteran quarterbacks Russell Wilson (who drove the team to a field goal on the opening drive before he left), Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito - with the latter two each directing a touchdown march.
Both teams used all of their healthy starters and some lasted through the first quarter - although Buffalo added two scratches via coach's decision: QB Josh Allen and hold-in RB James Cook.
Host Paul Dottino sorts through the performances of Giants rookies - and the team's strong output as a whole - while handing out his Gameballs and Gassers on offense, defense and special teams in the Big Blue Breakdown.
