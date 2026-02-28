Running Backs and Receivers to Watch for Giants at Combine Day 3

Day 3 of on-field workouts will be interesting for the New York Giants because nobody will be looking at the quarterbacks. Everyone knows that the focus is on Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston as the quarterbacking nucleus for Big Blue.

The interesting part will be seeing how many of these under-the-radar receivers can flash the type of ability that makes the Giants want to grab them.

Whether it is snatching a prototypical X-receiver, finding another overall talent, or possibly even grabbing the next Wan’Dale Robinson, there are players throughout this combine on Day 3 that will be interesting to watch.

You might even see a few running backs that the Giants would look to add when they decide to move on from Devin Singletary to save cap space. Let’s take a look at some of the names to zero in on.

WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia State wideout Ted Hurst (WO24) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-4 and 200+ pounds, Hurst has the height and weight to be a legitimate NFL X-receiver. When you turn on the film, he also has the highlight reel plays, whether it’s taking a short pass and going the distance or burning someone on the outside for a deep touchdown pass.

He has proven to be a big-play guy whenever given the opportunity.

At the combine, he wants to prove that he has the measurables to stack up with any athlete that comes through this process.

He also wants to remind people that he should never have been a sleeper. He has always thought of himself as a blue-chip prospect. Expect him to run fast, jump high, and catch everything in the building.

WR Aaron Anderson, LSU

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; LSU wideout Aaron Anderson (WO01) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Aaron Anderson may not wow you with his height, but he is a well-put-together, compact receiver much in the same mold as Wan’dale Robinson. He has a great build and is an extremely physical receiver despite his diminutive height.

The combine will be crucial for him to prove consistency catching the ball and flash elite explosiveness, helping compensate for his height. He remains an intriguing prospect to monitor on Day 3.

WR Skyler Bell, UConn

UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Skyler Bell is a prototypical Z-receiver who can play outside and line up in the slot. He has decent size and has shown on film that he can stretch the field.

He has demonstrated great quickness on tape, showing the ability to beat press coverage, accelerate past defenders, and get in and out of breaks quickly to create separation.

At the combine, he will hope to show that his speed is transferable to the NFL and that his explosion will make up for what can be sloppy mechanics at times. He is another prospect who has been on scouts' lips all week.

WR Kaden Wetjen, Iowa

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa wideout Kaden Wetjen (WO44) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Looking at Wetjen is like looking at Tim Dwight reincarnated at the University of Iowa. He is a fearless return man who is extremely underrated as a pass receiver.

He is a threat to turn the field over in favor of an offense every time he touches the ball. In the NFL, that’s a valuable skill because most kickers don’t need much in order to get into field goal range.

His ability to start offenses in advantageous positions is something that can’t be ignored. At the combine, he hopes to show that his speed, explosiveness, and a well-built 5-foot-9, 195-pound frame is ready for the rigors and the athleticism of the league.

RB J’mari Taylor, Virginia

Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

When you look at Taylor, his physical size doesn’t jump out at you (5-foot-10, 199 pounds). He doesn’t have the prototypical size of a 3-down back, but he definitely has the production.

He is surprisingly good on short yardage because he runs with well-wound, together power and elite levels of balance. He knows how to keep his pad levels low, and he’s always falling forward.

He has great vision and an ability to burst through the line when he sees a sliver of daylight. He has the ability to be a force on third downs as a pass catcher and as a run blocker.

At the combine, he’ll look to showcase the speed and explosiveness needed for the NFL. His background, from HBCU walk-on to ACC starter, demonstrates his resilience.

RB Rahsul Faison, South Carolina

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina running back Rahsul Faison (RB06) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Rahsul Faison has the look and feel of an old, grizzled veteran running back. He spent a little more time in college, but he has carved out a successful niche for himself as a runner.

He is an instinctive runner who can find holes and wiggle out of tackles. As a patient runner, he sets up his blocks well and then explodes off his cuts, helping him avoid big hits.

He keeps second-level defenders off balance because he doesn’t allow them to know what he’s doing as a runner. At the combine, he will hope to show that his athleticism translates to an every-down back in the NFL.

RB Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas

Nov 1, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Mike Washington Jr (4) rushes during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Washington has strong potential to raise his draft stock at the combine. Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing over 220 pounds, he is the ideal big, bruising back.

When you couple that with his ability on film to hit home runs from anywhere on the field, you can see why scouts would get excited over the idea of having him in their running back room.

At the combine, Washington hopes to show that he has the elite-level speed to hit home runs in the NFL and show the quickness and explosion to get in and out of cuts when the running lanes are as small as veins in your arm.