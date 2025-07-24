Big Blue Breakdown Live: Malik Nabers Stars in Giants' First Camp Practice
The first day of practice at New York Giants' camp already presented some doses of optimism, although time will tell exactly how much will come to fruition.
All of those eligible to practice outside of the PUP list - Andrew Thomas (foot) and Eric Gray (knee) - were able to participate. And GM Joe Schoen quelled concerns about the starting left tackle when he expressed his expectation for Thomas to be ready for Week 1 against the Washington Commanders.
So, that means high-profile players such as Malik Nabers, Dexter Lawrence, and Cam Skattebo, who were either held out or limited during the spring workouts, got to work. The Giants exclusively ran red zone drills in both 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 segments.
Nabers was the star of the day, snaring two TD passes from Russell Wilson, who also had a very strong morning throwing the ball. The receiver had a high-pointed stab early and then later made a diving catch.
After practice, Nabers said he was unsure if his injured toe, which has bothered him since his college days at LSU, would require surgery at some point, but insisted he felt "good" and was "managing it" okay.
On defense, Nic Jones came up with a Pick-6 off Jaxson Dart's first throw of the day, but Dart settled in and responded well. And corners Deonte Banks and Paulson Adebo blanketed receivers throughout the session.
Host Paul Dottino will discuss the first day of practice and take comments and questions from the fans on the Big Blue Breakdown Live on YouTube tonight at 8 p.m. ET.
