Big Blue Breakdown Live: OTAs Provide First Look at 2025 Giants
Giants linebacker Abdul Carter and quarterback Jason Dart have been all business since the moment each was taken in the first round of last month's NFL Draft.
But like all of the others in this rookie class, they've had to wait until Phase 3 of the league's offseason program, which began this week, to start blending in with their new teammates on the field.
Coach Brian Daboll started the versatile Carter working with the linebackers during the rookie minicamp, although the defender's progress will determine how quickly the coaches expand his pro-education. Dart will be brought along slowly, yet he's already exhibited strong leadership skills and maturity.
As far as the returning veterans, this phase may provide the first look at how the Giants plan to work with offensive lineman Evan Neal, an oft-injured tackle who is expected to cross-train at guard.
Phase 3 is a four-week period featuring three non-contact weeks, known as Organized Team Activities, during which teams may run 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills while wearing helmets and knee and elbow pads.
Although this portion of this phase is voluntary, most (if not all) of the roster usually participates. The remaining week is reserved for mandatory minicamp; the Giants will hold theirs from June 17 to 19. This is the only portion in which players will practice in full gear (Still, half of the workouts must be walk-throughs.).
The Giants will hold their first media availability on Wednesday, and Big Blue Breakdown Live host Paul Dottino will offer his first impressions on YouTube that night at 8 p.m. ET. He will also field live chats, as well as audio and video calls, from fans.
