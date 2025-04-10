Giants Country

Big Blue Breakdown Live: Should the Giants Grab Penn State Edge Abdul Carter or Pass?

The Penn State pass rusher appears to have a very good chance of being on the NFL Draft board when the Giants pick at No. 3. How does the stress reaction in his foot discovered at the Combine impact his stock, or do they take him, regardless?

Paul Dottino

Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter (11) celebrates a tackle on Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) in the first half in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.
Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter (11) celebrates a tackle on Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) in the first half in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
No matter how hard they try to solve the puzzle, it never seems to get any easier for the New York Giants.

General manager Joe Schoen plugged his immediate need for a quarterback by signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency, thereby opening up his options for the third pick of the upcoming NFL Draft, one in which there are two consensus blue-chippers - Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter.

It's widely assumed Tennessee will use the first overall pick on quarterback Cam Ward and there's a growing believe that Cleveland will take the versatile Hunter next.

So, the Giants simply have to take Carter, a dominant edge out of Penn State, right? Sure. But then there's the stress reaction that showed up during his physical at the Combine .... Hmmmm.

Carter reportedly received medical advice to avoid surgery at this time; but you couldn't blame any potential suitor for being concerned. After all, Carter was an explosive 6-3, 250-pound game-wrecker in college and nobody - least of all his future NFL team - wants to see him sidelined with a foot injury.

Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino will speak with longtime Penn State radio play-by-play voice Steve Jones to sift through Carter's professional outlook before fielding comments/questions from the fans via chat, audio, or video call on Wednesday's show at 8 p.m. ET.

