Big Blue Breakdown Live!: Sizing Up Giants' Potential Moves

The NFL's tagging window has opened, and the projected salary cap appears to be higher than anticipated. How do these factors potentially affect the Giants' plans?

Jul 24, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen talks to media before the start of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
The NFL's tagging window has opened, and the proposed salary cap appears to be higher than anticipated. How do these factors affect the New York Giants' plans as they begin re-tooling their roster over the next two months?

General manager Joe Schoen understands how important it is for the franchise to show significant improvement this season, and that's why he's likely to explore every possible avenue to achieve his goal.

He's never been shy about entering the trade market, so that's undoubtedly one avenue he may entertain, specifically if he's targeting a quarterback with a significant resume. Schoen also has an estimated $45-50 million in cap space to dabble in free-agent waters. He has eight draft picks, highlighted by the third overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.

The first order of business is to figure out how much he'd have to pay to retain his pending free agents. The most sought-after players are likely to be receiver Darius Slayton and safety Jason Pinnock, both starters. Neither are of a level to command a free agency tag, but it will cost some money to retain them.

Paul Dottino
