Giants Dedicate Win Over Dallas to Cancer-stricken Team Co-owner

New York Giants co-owner John Mara is as soft-spoken as they come, a man who, when he shows up for work, tends to blend into the environment.

And although Mara rarely is known to create a stir or a roar, his absence as he battles cancer is noticed by all who set foot in the building, most notably the players, coaches, and football staff with whom Mara for years has taken joy being around daily, whether that be on the practice field or at the stadium.

With Mara’s Giants beating the Dallas Cowboys 34-17 to end an otherwise dismal season, the team delivered a rare reason for Mara to smile, not just because it was a win but because, as his father, Wellington, used to always say, there is something extra special about beating the Cowboys.

Indeed.

“It was great,” said interim head coach Mike Kafka, who presented Mara with a game ball in the locker room. “It's great to have him around, to have him around the facility and the players and the coaches.

“He brings that energy to the locker room. He was there today. Talk about toughness and resiliency, he's the poster child for that. Coming up and continuing to lead our organization, very happy and very proud and very fortunate to work for a man like that.”

Mara still makes it a point to come to the office as often as his health and stamina allow. But as anyone who has ever gone through cancer treatments will attest, they can drain a person’s energy, not to mention put that person at risk for illness or infection during the nadir, when one’s white blood cell count, used to fight infection in the body, makes the immune system at its most vulnerable.

So when Mara comes to the office between treatments, the players are happy to see him.

“Obviously, he's going through a lot, so the fact that he shows up for us, still comes to the facility to work, and he just loves ball,” said quarterback Jaxson Dart. “He loves this organization. He gives it everything that he has.

“From my perspective, everybody around here just has the utmost respect for him and is rooting for him and praying for him. I just think that he's a special individual and to continue to support us while he's going through probably the hardest time of his life right now just says a lot.”

“Obviously, he’s going through something that a lot of us can’t even think of and fathom,” added running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr.

“So, for us to give him the ball, that’s really just us telling him, ‘We’re here with you. We’re thinking of you. We’re praying for you.’ We just want him to know that ‘You’re not in this alone.’”

