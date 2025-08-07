Big Blue Breakdown Live: Spotlight on NY Giants Preseason Opener
There is plenty of excitement and optimism around the building as the New York Giants get set to open the preseason. It's real and palatable, but will it last? Their first test comes in Saturday's preseason opener at Buffalo.
Head coach Brian Daboll is not one to reveal his plans for player deployment, so we aren't likely to know who will play or how much action they will get.
First-round picks Abdul Carter and quarterback Jaxson Dart have done well during the off-season and will be expected to do well once they get into the lineup.
Carter's going to be counted on opening day against Washington, so he'll try to make use of as many August snaps as he gets.
On the other hand, Dart may not play this season, which means he'll get very few chances to run the offense behind Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston once the season starts. Therefore, Dart will be eager to maximize his chances without any idea of when he will move up on the depth chart.
Then, of course, there's always going to be a discussion about the offensive line. Left tackle Andrew Thomas is still rehabbing his foot, and former right tackle Evan Neal is being converted to guard. This game will allow the Giants their best chance to evaluate where the line stands and if they need to make further adjustments before the regular season.
Check out what Super Bowl champion center Shaun O'Hara, who joined the Big Blue Breakdown Live podcast on Wednesday, had to say about the team's status and what is hoped the team will show this preseason.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.