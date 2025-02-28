Combine Trade Winds Forecast Matthew Stafford to Giants (Big Blue Breakdown Live!)

Giants Country

But the star quarterback and Rams hope to redo his deal and stay together.

Paul Dottino

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
One might think that the NFL Draft would dominate the conversation, with well over 320 prospects auditioning for jobs at the Combine in Indianapolis.

Think again. The league's quarterback puzzle was being discussed in all corners of the city, specifically involving the New York Giants and Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford.

Can the Rams and Stafford reach a revised agreement, or will he be traded? Combine attendees most often mentioned the Giants and Raiders as suitors.

When he spoke to the media on Tuesday, Giants general manager Joe Schoen deferred any questions regarding Stafford to the Rams. But Schoen also admitted, "We're going to look for the best player available to help us win games in 2025." 

Stafford could certainly be a quarterback who helps the Giants win some games if he is made available via trade and if the Giants are able to acquire him.

Once Stafford's puzzle is solved, the rest of the league's quarterback carousel of veterans and prospects can begin to spin. It will certainly be interesting to see how it all plays out.

Host Paul Dottino discussed this chatter during a live broadcast from Indianapolis, the combine site. He also added observations about the Giants' other potential draft targets and answered fans' comments in this very special extended episode of the Big Blue Breakdown podcast.

Paul Dottino
PAUL DOTTINO

Paul Dottino is an Emmy-award-winning broadcaster who has been a host/reporter on the New York Giants broadcast team since 2009. He has worked on the New York Giants beat for several electronic and print media outlets since 1983, with various roles at NFL Network, WFAN-AM, ESPN New York, WOR-AM, WNEW-AM, and The (N.J.) Record. During that time, he also has been a radio play-by-play voice for New York Giants preseason games and a TV play-by-play voice for Division I college football/basketball/baseball games carried by many national and regional cable outlets, including CBS Sports Network, FS1, YES, MSG, ESPN+, and SNY.

