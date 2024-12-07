New York Giants- New Orleans Saints: 3 Key Matchups (Big Blue Breakdown Podcast)
Who do the New York Giants need to step up if they are going to end their seven-game losing streak? Which units have an advantage against the Saints, another team that has been put through the grinder this season?
Quarterback Drew Lock will have another chance to enhance his value to the New York Giants (2-10) when he makes his second straight start on Sunday against the visiting New Orleans Saints (4-8).
Both teams have struggled this season, the Giants having lost seven straight, a number mirrored earlier by the Saints before they knocked off Atlanta on Nov. 19. If that's not enough, several key starters on both sides will be missing because of injuries.
All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (elbow), the anchor of the Giants' defensive line is out for the season. Fellow defenders Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Bobby Okereke, and Deonte Banks are banged up and have been declared out of the game.
The Saints are without three of their four top players on offense: receivers Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (knee surgery) and TE/utilityman Taysom Hill (knee).
Paul Dottino breaks down all these questions in the latest episode of “Big Blue Breakdown” podcast.