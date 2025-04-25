Recapping Giants’ Draft Day 1 and Previewing Day 2 (Big Blue Breakdown Live Podcast)
The free agent signings of veteran quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston allowed New York Giants GM Joe Schoen to feel much more comfortable about the upcoming season, although these moves still left him without a young franchise quarterback. And that's where the NFL Draft comes in ... or not.
How would Schoen navigate the latter part of his puzzle, despite the generally accepted opinion that the 2025 NFL Draft contains a pedestrian quarterback class? Would he find a way to address the position over the three-day selection process or perhaps slide the issue to next year?
Schoen entered the draft with eight selections, including the third overall and five inside the first 105 picks (through Round 4). The general manger had told the media he saw edge rusher, defensive line, running back - and to a lesser degree - cornerback as the draft's deepest positions.
Ric Serritella of All Access Football and the NFL Draft Bible will join host Paul Dottino on Friday morning's special edition of the Big Blue Breakdown Live to address how the Giants handled the first round and how they may navigate the rest of the draft. The Day 1 Reaction Show begins at 8 a.m. ET and fans may participate via chat, audio or video call (details in YouTube description).
