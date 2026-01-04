How to Watch NY Giants vs Dallas Cowboys Week 18 Game

After entering the year with higher expectations for an improved team than the one we saw in 2024, the New York Giants have sadly reached another unglamorous end to their 2025 season.

Despite an offseason in which the franchise maintained its leadership and made a bunch of critical additions across the roster, including at quarterback, the results have once again not matched the level of effort.

The Giants have only matched their 3-win total from last season while suffering several avoidable late-game collapses down the stretch, which have contributed to their woeful record and led to turnover at several key positions throughout the year.

That said, there is still a lot of work to be done this offseason for the Giants to get closer to being truly competitive in the NFL again, including a search for the right head coach and personnel additions that will truly elevate the talent in their weakest roster areas.

Before any of that can happen, the Giants have one final game left against the visiting Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium in Week 18, a rematch of their Week 2 NFC East bout, which was an absolute down-to-the-wire thriller in Arlington, Texas.

However, the Giants were unfortunately on the wrong end of that competition, as a decision by ex-defensive coordinator Shane Bowen to play a form of soft zone coverage came back to haunt them twice with two long distance field goals by Dallas’ Brandon Aubrey to steal away a 40-37 overtime victory despite the Giants getting over 500 total yards from Russell Wilson and their offense.

Similar to last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, there are bound to be some fans that want to see New York hand the game over to their division rivals in hopes of potentially landing back in the No. 1 spot if the Raiders can somehow upset the Kansas City Chiefs in their own finale and give the pick back to the Giants via the strength of schedule tiebreaker.

As it has been stressed by the leading players in the team’s locker room, nobody within that building is concerned with feeding into all the “tank” noise that has engulfed the franchise for another season. They want to finish the slate strong with an upset win over the Cowboys and stamp a second win for Mike Kafka in his interim head coaching stint.

It would be a bonus for the Giants to etch their name back into the head-to-head series as well, where the Cowboys have recently taken 16 of the last 17 contests with Big Blue and the previous nine in a row dating back to the 201 season.

The Cowboys appear to be approaching the game with the same mindset, announcing they will play most of their starters, including quarterback Dak Prescott, who has had his fair share of success against the Giants, with 4,276 yards and 31 touchdowns in a 17-2 record in his career.

There is always something meaningful to play for when two rivals from the same division square off on the biggest stage in football, and nothing will be different for the Giants and Cowboys as they look to earn one extra win in the left column before going back into the lab to retool for the 2026 campaign, where they both expect to be playoff contenders once again.

How to Watch/Listen

Who : Dallas Cowboys (7-8-1) vs New York Giants (3-13)

: Dallas Cowboys (7-8-1) vs New York Giants (3-13) What : First meeting since Sept. 14th, 2025, between the two teams, Cowboys won 40-37

: First meeting since Sept. 14th, 2025, between the two teams, Cowboys won 40-37 When : Sunday, January 4th, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. ET

: Sunday, January 4th, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. ET Where : MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ TV : FOX - Kevin Kugler, Play-by-Play. Daryl Johnston, Analyst. Allison Williams, Sideline.

: FOX - Kevin Kugler, Play-by-Play. Daryl Johnston, Analyst. Allison Williams, Sideline. Radio : WFAN 101.9 FM – Bob Papa, Play-by-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline.

: WFAN 101.9 FM – Bob Papa, Play-by-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline. Referee: Adrian Hill

Series History

This week’s matchup marks the 128th all-time meeting between the Giants and Cowboys, dating back to the 1960 season. The two NFC East franchises have also met once in the postseason, which was the 2007 NFC Divisional Game at Cowboys Stadium, when the Giants left with a 21-17 upset win on their road to Super Bowl XLII.

In the all-time series, Dallas owns a wide margin of victory with a 78-47-2 advantage over the Giants, including winning 16 of the last 17 contests and nine of the previous ten games. The Giants last win came at the end of the 2021 season when they defeated the Cowboys, 23-19 in the final game of that campaign.

The most recent meeting happened in Week 2 at AT&T Stadium, where the Cowboys erased three different three-point deficits in the second half to force the game into overtime. The Cowboys would get the last laugh as a 46-yard Brandon Aubrey kick sealed the deal on a thrilling 40-37 finish that marked one of the first brutal collapses for the Giants this season.

Latest Odds (via FanDuel):

Spread: Cowboys -3.5, Giants +3.5

MoneyLine: Cowboys -188, Giants +158

Over/Under: O/U 51.5 points

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

