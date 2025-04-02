Big Blue Breakdown Live: Should Giants Trade up to Get Miami QB Cam Ward?
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward might not be the highest-graded player in this year's NFL Draft. However, the thirst for desperate teams to find a franchise-changer at quarterback automatically boosts the position to the top of the ladder.
Ward displayed several attractive traits for the Miami Hurricanes, including a cannon for an arm, a flair for the big play, and the ability to throw on the move.
He threw for over 4,000 yards and led the nation with 39 touchdown passes last season following a two-year stint at Washington State (after transferring from Incarnate Word).
Since the NFL Combine, it's been evident that Ward created much separation between himself and Shedeur Sanders, who has been most often mentioned as the second-rated passer in what is considered a less-than-stellar quarterback class.
The Tennessee Titans own the top pick and list Will Levis as the top quarterback on their depth chart. In the unlikely event they allow Ward to fall, the Cleveland Browns have an unimpressive pairing in Deshaun Watson and Kenny Pickett. Then, the Giants recently signed Russell Wilson as their starter, but they don't have a quarterback for the future.
Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino will discuss the merits of Ward with Hurricanes radio post-game show host Alex Donno on Wednesday, April 2, at 8 p.m., before taking comments and questions from the fans via chat, audio, and video calls.
You can watch the show live (or if you miss the live show, catch the replay) above. If you wish to join Paul in the studio to talk Giants live, you may find the link in the show's description box.
