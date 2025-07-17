Giants Country

Which NY Giants Need to Step Up This Summer? (Big Blue Breakdown Live! Returns)

It looks like an improved roster, but the team will only be as good as the performance on the field - and there are a few positions that will be much more critical than others.

Paul Dottino

East Rutherford, NJ -- June 5, 2025 -- Quarterback, Russell Wilson as the New York Giants players participate in their 2025 OTAÕs at the Quest Diagnostic Giants Training Center in East Rutherford.
East Rutherford, NJ -- June 5, 2025 -- Quarterback, Russell Wilson as the New York Giants players participate in their 2025 OTAÕs at the Quest Diagnostic Giants Training Center in East Rutherford. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The rookies have already reported, and the veterans come in on Tuesday. It's time for the to find out if their improved roster will pay dividends on the field.

The team heads into training camp with a few intriguing - if not critical story lines - starting with two of the highest-profile rookies. How quickly will first-round picks Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart develop?

Carter is expected to carve out a role at linebacker, and perhaps a very large one, right away as long as he has an immediate impact. 

Dart is a developmental player, one who has been targeted as the franchise quarterback of the future, but it may not be in the cards for him to take any snaps this year if the team has a strong season. Hence, his progress could be much more difficult to identify.

Another key question surrounds the identification of who will make up the offensive and defensive line rotations in the trenches. The team has added talented players, including some older and some younger ones. 

Each of these players must carve out a productive niche for these units—and the team—to be successful.

Just how good can this defense be? How about top-shelf? Sure, that's the ceiling. Yet it will take plenty of work on everybody's part, including the coaching staff, for this unit to reach the maximum level necessary to command high-level respect.

Big Blue Breakdown podcast host Paul Dottino dissected the roster heading into camp and went through the fans' questions and comments on the Big Blue Breakdown Live.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channelfor the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.

More New York Giants Coverage

manual

Published
Paul Dottino
PAUL DOTTINO

Paul Dottino is an Emmy-award-winning broadcaster who has been a host/reporter on the New York Giants broadcast team since 2009. He has worked on the New York Giants beat for several electronic and print media outlets since 1983, with various roles at NFL Network, WFAN-AM, ESPN New York, WOR-AM, WNEW-AM, and The (N.J.) Record. During that time, he also has been a radio play-by-play voice for New York Giants preseason games and a TV play-by-play voice for Division I college football/basketball/baseball games carried by many national and regional cable outlets, including CBS Sports Network, FS1, YES, MSG, ESPN+, and SNY.

Home/LOCKEDON GIANTS