Which NY Giants Need to Step Up This Summer? (Big Blue Breakdown Live! Returns)
The rookies have already reported, and the veterans come in on Tuesday. It's time for the to find out if their improved roster will pay dividends on the field.
The team heads into training camp with a few intriguing - if not critical story lines - starting with two of the highest-profile rookies. How quickly will first-round picks Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart develop?
Carter is expected to carve out a role at linebacker, and perhaps a very large one, right away as long as he has an immediate impact.
Dart is a developmental player, one who has been targeted as the franchise quarterback of the future, but it may not be in the cards for him to take any snaps this year if the team has a strong season. Hence, his progress could be much more difficult to identify.
Another key question surrounds the identification of who will make up the offensive and defensive line rotations in the trenches. The team has added talented players, including some older and some younger ones.
Each of these players must carve out a productive niche for these units—and the team—to be successful.
Just how good can this defense be? How about top-shelf? Sure, that's the ceiling. Yet it will take plenty of work on everybody's part, including the coaching staff, for this unit to reach the maximum level necessary to command high-level respect.
Big Blue Breakdown podcast host Paul Dottino dissected the roster heading into camp and went through the fans' questions and comments on the Big Blue Breakdown Live.
