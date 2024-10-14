New York Giants - Cincinnati Bengals Halftime Observations
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - It was the battle of the defenses in the first half as the Giants went head-to-head against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in primetime action.
Though Daniel Jones hasn’t been able to capitalize offensively, the defense has seen a lot of action from Azeez Ojulari and Brian Burns as the Bengals hold a 7-0 lead at the half.
The tension was high in the opening snap as both teams needed a win to keep their season rolling in a positive direction. The Giants enter the game fresh off a big victory in Settle, perhaps the best game quarterback Daniel Jones has had so far this year.
Lacking a few key players within the offense, defense and special teams, the Giants had no room for error. With other players ready to step in, the Giants had one game plan: contain Joe Borrow and receiver Ja'Marr Chase.
Burns showed his presence early off the line for the Giants by capturing his third sack of the season during the Bengals’ opening drive. Following the big stop, Burrow caught some daylight on the man coverage and broke away for a 47-yard rushing touchdown on third-and-18.
Burrow picked up the longest run of his career, which was held at 23 yards to give the Bengals an early 7-0 lead.
Despite the big yardage the Giants picked up against Seattle, Jones and company struggled to get much going consistently in the first half. Jones has managed to keep the offense flowing the past few games, but the Bengals had their defense locked in. High pressure from the Bengals resulted in the only interception of the half-–refusing limited momentum from the Giants/
There has been little offense in the first half. Each possession in the second quarter concluded with a three-out.
The Giants' defense was the star of the first half with three sacks and multiple stops on third down conversion. Ojulari picked up back-to-back sacks to close out the half, showing why the Giants lead in sacks with 24 and counting.
The Giants must have their offense clicking to capture their first home win of the season.