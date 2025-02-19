New York Giants Draft Prospect: CB Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State
With the right development, Florida State cornerback Azareye'h Thomas has the potential to be an eventual starter.
Azareye'h Thomas
- Height: 6’1 ½”
- Weight: 191 lbs
- Hand size: 10 ⅛”
- Arm length: 32 ½”
- Class: Junior
- School: Florida State
- STATS
A former four-star recruit out of Niceville High School in Niceville, Florida, where he was the 17th recruit in the state and the sixth overall athlete in the 2022 recruiting cycle. He was the 121st-ranked recruit in that class. Thomas is the younger brother of Dallas’ Cowboys safety, Juanyeh Thomas.
Thomas allowed just a 51.5% catch rate in 2024. He allowed a 48.8% catch rate in 2023, meaning he’s only allowed 27 catches on 74 targets over the last two seasons for 338 yards, while surrendering just two touchdowns. Thomas was only penalized sic times in his career and mostly played outside cornerback; he had 75 snaps in the slot over his three seasons.
Strengths
- Excellent size and length with solid weight
- Good athletic ability with sufficient hip fluidity
- Quick, sudden, and agile – good change of direction for a CB of his height
- Solid job keeping his hips low in and out of breaks – excellent burst/explosiveness
- Good overall deep speed and acceleration to carry
- Disciplined feet at the LOS and up the receiver’s stem
- Active press CB with good one hand jam
- Strong jam at the LOS – dictates to the receiver
- Very annoying up a receiver’s stem – physical and active
- Does well to jam and position himself: can effectively jam and stay on top of routes; jams and midpoints, eyes on responsibilities
- Jams and trails well with good leaping ability to force perfect high throws
- Excellent man coverage upside – does well to mirror & match
- Man coverage is good overall, especially press
- Off-man coverage ability is solid
- Understands space on the field when midpointing and in zone
- Good overall zone feel and spatial awareness
- Closes width with haste from depth – excellent click & close
- Good tracking and anticipation at the catch point – does well with his timing
- Elite body control for his size when jostling in the air
- Excellent at the catch point – draped on receivers
- Solid overall in run support
- Does an adequate job navigating the LOS as a run defender
- Solid special teams background
- Is a high effort player
- Just 20 years old
Weaknesses
- High cut frame hinders elite COD
- Lacks true deep speed
- Solid in run support but his pursuit angle and block deconstruction is still a work in progress
- Concedes ground when being blocked – ran himself out of optimal positioning too much
- Toes the line of overly physical and drawing a penalty
- May only be suitable for an outside role
- Only had two career interceptions in college
Summary
Azareye'h Thomas is a quality press man outside cornerback with good feet, a hard jam, and the necessary man coverage athletic traits to be successful at the NFL level. His size/length + his athletic ability give him a high ceiling, albeit his COD, agility, and deep speed fall short of elite.
Thomas handled several responsibilities as the field and boundary CB at Florida State; his press-bail, press-trail, press-midpoint, and press-man were all above average from a technical standpoint, and his harassing nature was evident up and through receiver’s stems.
Thomas timed up his disruptiveness well at the catch point, playing through receiver’s hands with authority and earning his excellent catch prevention percentage. He’s a willing participant in run support but needs refinement as a run defender.
Overall, Thomas has the upside to be a CB1, even though he’s not a perfect prospect. He can execute man or zone assignments and has the temperament and traits to be successful at the next level.
GRADE: 6.31