New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Fadil Diggs, Syracuse
Despite having impressive measurables, Diggs needs to play with more aggression and better play strength if he wishes to truly optimize his talents.
Fadil Diggs, EDGE
- Height: 6’4”
- Weight: 257 lbs
- Class: 5th-Year Senior
- School: Syracuse / Texas A&M
- Hand size: 10 ⅜”
- Arm length: 33 ⅜”
- 40-yard-dash: 4.57s
- 10-yard-split: 1.60s
- Vertical Jump: 30.5”
- Broad Jump: 10’1”
- STATS
A former four-star recruit from Woodrow Wilson High School in Camden, New Jersey, where he was the fourth overall prospect from the state and the 11th weakside defensive end in the 2020 recruiting cycle. Diggs attended Texas A&M for four years before concluding his college career starting for Syracuse.
Diggs recorded 42 pressures and 25 STOPs in 2024 for Syracuse; he had 54 pressures over three seasons at Texas A&M (he hardly played in 2020 as a freshman).
Diggs operated as an EDGE rusher in Elijah Robinson’s front, while playing linebacker in sub-packages with A-Gap experience. Diggs reportedly had a virtual pre-draft visit with the New York Giants.
Strengths
- Excellent size and frame with great length and massive hands
- Very wide tackle radius – looks the part
- Good muscular build with long limbs
- Solid athlete with adequate short-area quickness
- Solid explosiveness into contact with heavy knockback
- Good overall lower leg drive
- Above average run defender when he anchors and uses length
- Solid ability to fit from linebacker position
- Good eyes to read, react, and attack downhill
- Very good backside pursuit defender
- Flashed above-average arm-over move with good timing
- Solid cornering ability with adequate rip move
- Threat as A-Gap blitzer – packs violence into contact
- Very good overall play strength when coming forward
- Disciplined QB spy
Weaknesses
- A bit stiff as a rusher
- A bit rigid as a mover in space
- Does not have a variety of moves
- Lacks polish as a pass rusher
- Struggles to disengage from blocks that are well-framed
- Will turn 24 during his rookie season
- Missed several games in multiple seasons with a lower-leg injury
Summary
Fadil Diggs was buried in a deep Texas A&M rotation but thrived with Syracuse in his final collegiate season.
He looks the part with an excellent blend of straight line speed, size, and length, as well as sufficient athletic ability.
He’s not overly fluid in space or as a rusher, but has flashed certain moves (arm over/rip). Diggs also carries quality force into contact.
Overall, Fadil Diggs is a disciplined player who is sound against the run and possesses upside as a pass rusher. He’s a quality developmental day-three option for the New York Giants.
GRADE: 5.92
