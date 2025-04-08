Giants Country

New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Josaiah Stewart, Michigan

Josaiah Stewart is a bit undersized but he plays with a non-stop motor.

Nick Falato

Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan defensive lineman Josiah Stewart (DL67) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan defensive lineman Josiah Stewart (DL67) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Josaiah Stewart has an explosive first step that helps him zip into the backfield before an offensive lineman can react.

Josaiah Stewart, Edge

  • Height: 6’1” 
  • Weight: 249 lbs
  • Class: Senior
  • School: Michigan / Coastal Carolina
  • Hand Size: 9 ½”
  • Arm Length: 31 ⅞”
  • Wingspan: 79”
  • STATS

A former three-star recruit from Everett High School in Massachusetts, where he was the fourth-ranked player from that state and the 34th EDGE rusher during the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Stewart was born in the Bronx. He initially attended Coastal Carolina for two seasons before transferring to Michigan prior to the 2023 season, where he helped the Wolverines win the National Championship. Stewart was a four-star recruit in the transfer portal – the fourth overall EDGE and the 70th player.

Josaiah Stewart recorded four sacks as a freshman at Coastal Carolina against Georgia Southern, setting the single-game sack record for his school.

He had 41 pressures as a freshman and 40 as a sophomore before transferring to Michigan, where he recorded 29 as a junior and 37 as a senior. Stewart was a Freshman All-American and was First-Team All-Sun Belt in 2021.

He also was Second-Team All-Big-10 in 2024 and Second-Team All-Sun Belt in 2022.

Strengths

  • Height deficiency provides natural leverage – he understands how to use this to his advantage
  • Low nature and movement skills make him very difficult to frame
  • Good overall athlete who smoothly changes direction with above-average lateral movement skills
  • Elite first step off the line of scrimmage 
  • Very sudden mover – excellent short-area-quickness
  • Elite explosiveness + force into contact
  • Possesses Super Saiyan pop on contact
  • Plays with controlled aggression 
  • Heavy hands with excellent counter moves and an ability to string them together 
  • Quick first three steps with a sufficient bend to win high-side
  • Very good power rush moves
  • Flashed several pass-rushing moves – could use them more consistently 
  • Understands how to remove OL hands from contact
  • Hits like a ton of bricks – physical 
  • Can convert speed to power
  • Adequate overall run defender 
  • Will destroy tight ends – good luck if you leave him unblocked
  • Sets a tight edge vs. TEs, and has done so when technique/timing is on his side
  • Excellent backside pursuit defender
  • Showed competency dropping into shallow zone coverages – asset for simulated pressure
  • Elite competitive toughness and effort
  • Team Captain – widely praised by Michigan’s program – more so than usual

Weaknesses

  • Marginal height and length for an EDGE
  • His measurables are an issue
  • Can get overpower and engulfed by offensive linemen
  • Anchor’s foundation can falter vs. power – must stay low and dictate rep
  • Enough bend to win high side but lacks elite bend with poor measurables
Michigan Wolverines defensive end Josaiah Stewart
Sep 14, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive end Josaiah Stewart (0) pursues a play on defense against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Michigan Stadium. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Summary

Josaiah Stewart possesses a quick first step with excellent force into contact and the ability to convert his explosive nature into power.

He also possesses a speed/bend combination to win high side, albeit his bend is not elite. Stewart is praised for his work ethic and toughness, and his play is indicative of the praise. He’s always going full speed and is an absolute terror on the EDGE.

His biggest issue are the measurables; his height and lack of length will turn teams off and could force Stewart to slide in the draft. If that’s the case, he will be an INSANE value for a team that wants a rotational edge who understands how to create pressure and is athletic enough to drop into space.

He’ll likely start as a 3-4 outside linebacker with upside who will thrive early as a pass-rushing specialist, but he’ll always be fighting to overcome his measurables. Still, if I’m a general manager, I’m finding a way to draft Josaiah Stewart.  

GRADE: 6.28

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart
Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart / Nick Falato

