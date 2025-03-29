New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: RB Jo’quavious “Woody” Marks, USC
Woody Marks spent four seasons at Mississippi State before transferring to USC. He's been durable throughout his career, missing just one game in five seasons.
Jo’quavious “Woody” Marks, RB
- Height: 5’10”
- Weight: 207 lbs
- Class: 5th- Year Senior
- School: UCS / Miss State
- Hand size: 9”
- Arm length: 29 ⅛”
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.54s
- 10-Yard Split: 1.57s
- Vertical Jump: 35”
- Broad Jump: 9’11”
- 20- Yard Shuttle: 4.24s
- Bench press: 18 reps
- STATS
A former four-star recruit from Carver High School in Atlanta, Georgia, where he was the 16th recruit from the state of Georgia and the 11th running back during the 2019 recruiting cycle.
Marks was redshirted and then played his first four seasons at Mississippi State before transferring to USC for his final – and most productive – collegiate season. He was a four-star recruit in the transfer portal, the tenth-ranked RB, and the 142nd player in the portal after the 2023 season.
Marks earned a Second-Team All-Big-10 honor in 2024 after his 1,133 rushing-yard and 321 receiving-yard season.
He averaged 3.04 yards after contact in 2024 – the highest of his career. He averaged 2.76 yards after contact throughout college, with 95 missed tackles forced. He rushed more power/gap concepts in 2024 with USC than he did over his four seasons at Mississippi State.
Strengths
- Solid weight for his height
- Slashing one-cut runner
- Good speed and solid second gear
- Good burst through the hole
- Quick accelerator into space
- Very good athlete with sudden change of direction
- Excellent lateral agility and immediate one-cut ability
- Gets low into his jukes – very quick feet
- Good ability to make players miss in a phone booth
- Excellent upper body fakes with juke
- Solid ability to use tempo/patience behind LOS
- Successful judgement/timing in power/gap (counter)
- Does solid job to press the LOS and help set blocks up
- Very controlled and balanced in space with spin move
- Very good receiving back with excellent production
- Reliable hands and ability to adjust
- Only had one fumble in his college career
Weaknesses
- Looks small – thinner lower half
- Good speed but not game-breaking
- Dragged down by arm tackles too frequently
- Won’t break many tackles
- Short back who still runs high too frequently
- Won’t push any piles – lacks true three-down value
- Not an asset in pass protection
- Will get in the way but has little anchor ability in pass protection
- Older prospect – will be 25 during his rookie season (December 29th)
Summary
Woody Marks is a quality situational back with receiving upside who MUST improve his pass protection skills to earn more playing time. Marks is a good overall athlete who does a solid job behind the line of scrimmage, setting up blocks and locating tight crevices to squeeze through.
He’s a slasher with a dangerous one-cut ability and he does a great job making players look silly once up to the second level.
He lacks true breakaway speed but he’s sure-handed, agile, and only fumbled once in college. He’ll make a good second or third back to start, and his role with expand if he irons out his pass protection and gets more decisive with the football in his hand.
GRADE: 6.12