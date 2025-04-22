New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: RB Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State
Ollie Gordon II, RB
- Height: 6’1”
- Weight: 226 lbs
- Class: Junior
- School: Oklahoma St.
- Hand Size: 9 ½”
- Arm Length: 32 ½”
- Wingspan: 80”
- 40-Yard-Dash: 4.61s
- 10-Yard-Split: 1.62s
- Vertical Jump: 34 ½”
- Broad Jump: 10’0”
- STATS
A former three-star recruit out of Trinity High School in Euless, Texas, where he was the 76th recruit from the state and the 41st running back during the 2022 recruiting class.
Gordon rushed for 6.1 yards per carry in 2023 with 1,732 rushing yards; he averaged 3.71 yards after contact and forced 68 missed tackles.
He took a step back in 2024 with 854 rushing yards (4.5 yards per carry average) with 3.25 yards after contact, and only 41 missed tackles forced. The offense took a step back in general, and Gordon II’s stats suffered as a consequence.
Still, Gordon rushing touchdowns went from 21 to 12 over one year. He also fumbled five times through his college career and ran 301 power/gap/counter plays with 224 zone rushes.
Gordon won the Doak Walker Award in 2023 as the nation’s top college football running back; Ashton Jeanty won the award in 2024, Bijan Robinson in 2022, Kenneth Walker III in 2021, and Najee Harris in 2020.
Gordon also took home the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award for the top offensive player in D-1 football. He was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, finished 7th in the Heisman Trophy race, and was a Unanimous All-American in 2023. Gordon became the sixth player in school history to rush for 1,700 yards in a season.
Strengths
- Excellent size and thickness throughout his body
- Good overall athlete with sufficient build up speed
- Speed overall is good – acceleration and long strides suggested a better time than 4.6
- Very good acceleration that unlocks a second gear
- Surprisingly fluid for a player of his build – balanced
- Changes direction solidly and moves laterally with solid explosiveness – solid jump-cut
- Solid explosiveness through the hole
- Tightly turns around blockers with solid ability to maintain speed while redirecting
- Good footwork and ability to sift through congested areas
- Flashed vision and patience behind the LOS
- Good overall job pressing the LOS and forcing LBs to commit
- Does an excellent job angling his body at the point of contact to avoid clean hits
- Keeps his feet clean and out of the way of contact – spatially aware
- Will hop over trash on the deck and rebalance himself
- Firm stiff arm deployment
- Powerful rusher – can run through contact and fall forward
- Good pass catching ability out of the backfield – threat on screens
- Good vision in space on screens – allows his blocks to develop
- Is an asset as a pass catcher
- Very good identification in pass protection
- Will go low or anchor and embrace contact in pass protection
- Incredible competitive toughness and drive to score whenever he touches the ball
- Is only 21 years old – won’t turn 22 till January
Weaknesses
- Runs a bit too high
- High-cut runner
- Flashed good patience and vision BUT it wasn’t always consistent
- Can be too patient at times
- Caught behind LOS with indecisiveness one too many times
- Is a powerful rusher BUT did not always play to his size
- Tries to juke and be overly finesse instead of running through the defender’s face
- Would love to see him lean into his physical upside more
- Suffered a dip in production after his historic 2023 season
- Arrested for an alleged underage DUI in June 2024
Summary
Ollie Gordon II is built like a pile-moving thumper but – at times – plays more like a finesse back; part of me wishes he leaned into his physicality more and lowered his shoulder through contact, for, when he does, it usually turns out well for the Oklahoma State back.
Gordon has some fluidity when his momentum is tempered down; once his acceleration picks up, he is stiffer as a runner. His vision and patience are not always consistent, and he tends to run too high. Still, his ability to sift through tight spaces with very good footwork and tempo allows him to get to the second level, where his acceleration can thrive and force difficult angles for defensive backs.
He does an excellent job angling his body through traffic to avoid defenders' clean shots, allowing him to run through arm tackles and find space.
His instincts to angle his body advantageously allowed his solid lateral movement skills to force missed tackles; he’s not the most agile back due to his high running style and high-cut hips. Gordon is a solid pass-catching option with a pass-blocking upside.
Overall, Gordon is a quality back with size and three-down upside; if he can iron out his decisiveness and play like the 2023 version of himself, he will be a massive value on day three.
GRADE: 6.16