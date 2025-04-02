New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: S Makari Paige, Michigan
Makari Paige has shown an ability to match up well against tight ends and function in zone coverage, but he'll need to refine his game before he is ready to become a consistent contributor at the next level.
Makari Paige, S
- Height: 6’4”
- Weight: 208 lbs
- Class: 5th-Year Senior
- School: Michigan
- STATS
A former four-star recruit out of West Bloomfield High School in West Bloomfield, Michigan, where he was the fifth ranked player from his state and the 20th ranked safety during the 2020 cycle.
Paige was an honorable All-Big-10 mention in 2022 and 2023. He played a total of 1,780 defensive snaps over five seasons, and he started 26 games over the last two seasons for the Wolverines. Paige appeared in 53 games.
Through his five seasons, he had a missed tackle percentage of 13.6%, 26 STOPs, and five pressures. He attended the 2025 East-West Shrine Game, but Paige was not invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
Strengths
- Elite size for a safety
- Excellent length and tackle radius
- Solid coverage ability in man vs. tight ends
- Physical element in coverage
- Does a good job delivering hits on throws underneath
- Uses off hand to punch through catch point to force incompletions or fumbles
- Solid processing with routes in front of him
- Solid alley defender with very good pop on contact
- Solid overall run defender
- Good processor who has played for several defensive coordinators
- Intriguing sub-package option
- Will be a special teams asset – had a role on specials in college
Weaknesses
- Not a bad athlete but it’s not an asset for him
- Lacks ideal fluidity to play deep half at a high level
- Lacks Cover-1 single high range
- Too frequently allowed routes behind him
- Will struggle to play man coverage over slot receivers in BIG NICKEL or BIG DIME
Summary
Makari Paige is an interesting sub-package player with an elite frame and elite size but does not possess the athletic traits or fluidity to handle single-high responsibilities at the next level.
He possesses modest speed and range to consistently thrive as a deep-half defender. Still, he does have special teams upside and BIG NICKEL and BIG DIME ability to man-up less athletic – but large – tight ends.
He’s a solid overall run defender who embraces contact, albeit he could clean up his tackling mechanics. Overall, Makari Paige’s build will earn him a shot at making a roster, but it’s not a guarantee.
GRADE: 5.92