New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State
Jayden Higgins will need some more work on his route tree, but he has upside as both an outside and slot receiver.
Jayden Higgins, WR
- Height: 6’4”
- Weight: 214 lbs
- Class: Senior
- School: Iowa State
- Hand Size: 9 ⅛”
- Arm Length: 33 ⅛”
- Wingspan: 80”
- 40 Yard Dash: 4.47s
- 10 Yard Split: 1.53s
- Vertical Jump: 39”
- Broad Jump: 10’8”
- Short-Shuttle: 4.28s (Pro Day)
- STATS
He is a former two-star recruit out of Westminster Christian School in Miami, Florida, where he was the 376th-graded player from the state of Florida and the 459th-ranked wide receiver during the 2021 recruiting cycle.
Higgins initially attended Eastern Kentucky for two seasons before transferring to Iowa State. Higgins aligned out wide at a 72.4% rate as an X-receiver in 2024.
Higgins averaged 14.6 yards per reception with an aDot of 13.2 yards and a respectable yards per route run number of 2.24 yards; that number was 3.00 yards and 2.66 yards in his two years at Iowa State.
Higgins ranks third all-time in Iowa State history with eight 100-yard receiving games – he did that in just two seasons. He was named Second-Team All-Big-12 in 2024.
Higgins only dropped three passes on the Cyclones' 210 targets over two seasons. He was in attendance at the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Strengths
- Elite NFL size, frame, and catch radius
- Long legs with slightly high hips
- Good combination of size and athletic ability
- Solid overall athlete
- Above-average deep speed for his size
- Quick decisive feet at the LOS and up his route stem
- Sells vertical well before using above-average change of direction to cross field
- Surprisingly fluid on double moves
- Excellent route runner with set-up moves and deception
- Eats into the cushion of off man/zone – gets on the toes of CBs
- Does well to disguise comeback/curl routes – effective on vertical plane
- Excellent spatial awareness to find vulnerabilities in the defense
- Impressive tracking and concentration when the ball is airborne
- A natural hands catcher – extends away from his frame
- Power forward at the catch point – he gets those “boards”
- Caught 55.6% of his contested catches in college – 58.3% in 2024
- Good body control and adjustment ability
- Quickly secures and gets north to south
- Good vision in the open field with the football in his hand
- Will sprint through contact – big guy to bring down
- Solid run blocker
- Good overall play strength
- Good overall competitive toughness
Weaknesses
- Speed is fine but lacks difference, making long speed
- Wish he had another level of explosiveness to his game
- Lacks a true second gear to create that extra separation deep
- Sold double moves well, but isn’t exactly sudden with his movements
- Could improve his YAC ability, especially laterally
- Solid run blocker but wish he was more dominant, given his size
- No special teams upside
Summary
Jayden Higgins possesses elite size, solid athletic traits, and an understanding of how to disguise his intentions as a route runner.
He does an excellent job at the catch point, tracking the football into his soft, natural hands while using his good body control and adjustment ability to pluck footballs in his area code out of the air.
Higgins is reliable as a receiver. However, his lack of high end athletic traits lead to more contested catch situations that may be difficult to dominate at the next level consistently.
Higgins’ style reminds me a lot of Isaiah Hodgins: a smart, deceptive route runner who wins with nuance and understands how to leverage his frame to maximize his traits.
Higgins, though, is a better overall prospect with more refined traits than Hodgins. Still, he’s not fully polished, but he could make for a solid X-receiving option with some power-slot upside, despite his lack of usage in that area through college.
GRADE: 6.32