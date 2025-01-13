New York Giants Draft Prospect: RB Kyle Monangai, Rutgers
Welcome to our New York Giants draft prospect profiles. Every day we'll have a profile of a draft prospect in different positions whose skill set could fit what the Giants are looking for.
Kyle Monangai, RB
- Height: 5’9"
- Weight: 210 lbs.
- Class: Senior
- School: Rutgers
- College Stats
A former three-star recruit out of Don Bosco Prep High School in Ramsey, New Jersey, where he was the 43rd rank recruit from the great state of New Jersey and the 160th running back in the 2020 recruiting class.
Monangai rushed for 900 yards and 11 touchdowns with 400 receiving yards and five touchdowns as a senior with the Ironman. He took his game to another level in college.
Monangai has not fumbled the football through four seasons of play. He averages 3.32 yards after contact, has 178 missed tackles forced, and 78 runs over 10 yards. His 71 missed tackles forced ranked 6th in the FBS.
According to Pro Football Focus, he rushed 472 total times in a zone scheme and 194 times in a gap scheme. His talent is conducive to either.
Monangai led the Big Ten in rushing in 2023 where he earned Second-Team All-Big Ten and was the Pinstripe Bowl MVP.
He was First Team All-Big Ten in 2024 and was a captain for Greg Schanio over the last two seasons. He is an excellent overall runner who could be selected at a value in the upcoming draft.
Strengths
- Stout, thick built running back with sturdy frame
- Low to the ground – bowling ball – type of runner
- Very good athlete with exceptional short area quickness and change of direction
- Blends agility with explosiveness + a POWERFUL punch
- Excellent processing behind the LOS
- Reads and reacts to blocks with excellent vision
- Surprisingly light feet – Dangerous one cut ability
- Can make defenders miss in space or run through their face
- Gets downhill quickly and move piles with his lower-leg drive
- Maintains impressive acceleration when turning
- Exceptional force into contact after he explodes upfield
- Excellent contact balance and ability to stay controlled
- Showed big-play ability in college
- Did not fumble the football in college
- Wasn’t dynamic as a receiver but did flash ability to make catches away from his frame on hard throws
- Did well to identify in pass protection
- Solid overall pass protector
Weaknesses
- Quick accelerator with impressive burst but lacks true game-breaking top end speed
- Wasn’t used often as a receiver – never had more than 14 catches or 100 yards in a season
- Routes were rudimentary and limited
- While solid overall in PP, his framing of blocks could improve which would lead to a more reliable protector
Summary
Kyle Monangai possesses an exceptional blend of one-cut explosiveness and downhill physicality. He sifts through the line of scrimmage in a controlled manner with the ability to promptly accelerate to get vertical or explode outside for a gain.
His combination of making people miss in space and punching defenders in the face (figuratively) is dangerous for the defense.
He has excellent contact balance and a physical rushing style which allow him to thrive in between the tackles, and his lateral acceleration and burst are assets when he’s rushing outside the numbers.
Monangai thrived in a zone and DUO heavy rushing scheme due to his vision and adaptability. His explosiveness and acceleration through the hole make power/gap rushing no issue for the young back.
He wasn’t a difference-making receiver in college. His pass protection is solid but could still be approved. While his speed is sufficient, he lacks the top-end, game-changing, long speed.
He might not be drafted as high as the grade below reflects, but he will become a future starter in the NFL.
GRADE: 6.45