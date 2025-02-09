New York Giants Draft Prospect: TE Gunnar Helm, Texas
Texas Longhorns tight end Gunnar Helm has a career 83.2 reception rate in four seasons. But what about his blocking and skillset, and if they fit what the Giants run on offense?
Gunnar Helm
- Height: 6’5
- Weight: 250 lbs
- Class: Senior
- School: Texas
- STATS
A former three-star recruit out of Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colorado, where he was the 14th-ranked recruit in his state and the 73rd overall tight end in the 2023 recruiting class. Helm started 25 of 54 career college games.
Helm broke out in 2024 after playing second-fiddle to Ja’Tavion Sanders through his first three college seasons. He finished as a John Mackey Award semifinalist and was selected to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team in 2022. Helm was named to the Second-Team All-SEC squad in his lone starting season. Helm was invited to the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl but did not attend.
Strengths
- Good height and length
- Solid overall athlete with good agility
- Sufficient quickness and change of direction skills
- Solid deception at the top of his breaks – solid overall route runner
- Will use subtle push offs/nudges to create more separation in tight man coverage
- Highlight reel catches all throughout his tape
- Extends away from his frame to haul in passes – tough at catch point
- Very good ball skills and hand-eye coordination
- Excellent concentration and tracking ability into his soft hands
- Spatially aware vs. zone and around the sideline
- Feet/positioning are a plus as a run blocker
- Solid aiming points as split-cap TE in split-zone
- Solid footwork in pass protection – quick
- Very reliable check down and intermediate target
- Competitive – effort for days
Weaknesses
- A little light and it shows in certain areas of his game
- Lacks breakaway speed and burst
- How slow can he lose as a blocker to allow the rushing play to be successful?
- Positions himself well as a run blocker – always adjusting and attempting to reestablish leverage – but concerning strength at the POA leaves questions about him being a DUO TE
- Gets way too grabby as a run blocker
- Hands need a lot of work as run blocker and in pass protection
- Did not display dynamic ability down the football field
- Below-average play strength for the position
Summary
Gunnar Helm is a reliable receiving option who can adequately run routes in the short-to-intermediate parts of the field but lacks explosiveness and speed to be a threat down the field. He’s not a bad athlete but just an average one for the position.
Sensational ball skills are coupled with flashes of route nuance, albeit the latter point needs some refinement. He came down with highlight reel plays all season – he had a 2.5% drop rate in college. Man coverage may be tight against him but his savvy understanding of space allow him to get open against zone coverage.
He has good feet in pass protection and his effort is through the roof. Still, his lack of sand in the pants hurts his ability to anchor and control the point of attack.
These issues are exacerbated by poor hand technique; he’s got the feet figured out, but the hands/strength point to more glaring issues that make some question his ability to handle “Y” responsibilities or DUO TE duties.
Helm’s best fit is off the line of scrimmage in a 12 personnel “H” or “F” role to start. He will be a valuable asset in a TE room as a receiver with some developmental upside.
GRADE: 6.18