New York Giants Draft Prospect: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

There's a lot to like about Penn State TE Tyler Warren, starting with his very high ceiling.

Nick Falato

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) celebrates with wide receiver Harrison Wallace III (6) after scoring a touchdown against the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium.
Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) celebrates with wide receiver Harrison Wallace III (6) after scoring a touchdown against the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Tyler Warren is the type of athletic tight end that can be lined up like a chess piece and deployed in various ways on offense.

Tyler Warren

  • Height: 6’6
  • Weight: 250 lbs
  • Class: 5th-Year Senior
  • School: Penn State
He is a former three-star recruit out of Atlee High School in Mechanicsville, Virginia, where he was the 13th player in his state and the 21st-graded tight end in the 2020 recruiting cycle. Warren earned the John Mackey Award and was a First-team All-American in 2024.

Along with his illustrious career, Warren was the Big Ten TE of the Year in 2024, a First-Team All-Big 10, and he was Third-Team All-Big 10 in 2023. He caught more touchdowns (22) than any other Penn State tight end.

Warren is a fantastic tight-end prospect with “Taysom Hill” upside. He started 25 of 50 games and possesses several tight-end records for the Nittany Lions.

Strengths

  • Excellent size and length
  • Excellent controlled/balanced athlete with quick feet 
  • Moves very well for his height – fluid with excellent agility, change of direction, and acceleration
  • Exceptional quickness in tight locations 
  • Stresses the seam with his speed and long-strides – impressive athlete 
  • Tempos his routes and is sudden in and out of his breaks
  • Smart against zone coverage
  • Subtle ways to create extra seapation against man coverage
  • Excellent effectiveness in short to intermediate parts of field – solid as a deep option up the seam 
  • Soft hands with effortless adjustment ability
  • Locates football and tracks with elite concentration 
  • Very strong at the catch point – commands & demands
  • Caught 62% of his contested catches in 2024
  • Highlight reel dexterity 
  • Large catch radius with excellent leaping ability/timing 
  • Incredibly tough and physical – absorbs/takes contact and keeps moving
  • Nimble and quick enough to make second level defenders miss in space
  • Can create YAC with finesse and strength 
  • Good blocker with elite effort – solid leverage at the POA
  • Keeps feet moving to mirror/match and churn through contact
  • Very good in space as a blocker – gets low into contact and DRIVES defenders out of bounds through the whistle 
  • Loses slow enough in base situations to function as a Y/DUO TE

Weaknesses

  • Is an older prospect 
  • Good blocker for a TE but his hands could use work – fit/steer/control have room for growth
  • Can grab a bit with his hands against bigger DEs
  • May need to get a bit stronger to function as a TRUE dominate Y 
  • One season of elite production, albeit was VERY elite (104, 1230, 8 TDs)
Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren
Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) runs passed Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Donovan Hinish (41) in the first half in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Summary

Tyler Warren is a fantastic tight end prospect with excellent athletic traits and size, along with blocking prowess. He’s a threat over the middle of the field and Penn State frequently used his ability to block in space as a deceptive means to leverage his acceleration and natural receiving skills on pump-toss fakes downfield.

Warren is an effortless receiver with exceptional hands and a large catch radius. He’s tough in space and creates YAC with both his agility/AA and his knack for lowering his shoulder through defenders to send a message.

There are elements of Warren’s game that can be refined. He’s a sufficient blocker but his technique and play strength aren’t elite yet. Overall, he’s going to be an asset and true mismatch weapon who will likely hear his name called early in April.  

GRADE: 6.98

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart
Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart / Nick Falato

