New York Giants Draft Prospect: WR Will Sheppard, Colorado/Vanderbilt
If Colorado receiver Will Sheppard can iron out some of his game's inconsistencies, he could become a viable outside option for a team.
Will Sheppard, WR
- Height: 6’2”
- Weight: 198 lbs
- Hand size: 9 ⅞”
- Arm length: 32 ¼”
- Wingspan: 78 ⅛”
- Class: 5th-Year Senior
- School: Colorado / Vanderbilt
- STATS
A former three-star recruit out of Mandeville High School in Mandeville, Louisiana, where he was the 17th player in his state and the 73rd wide receiver prospect during the 2020 recruiting cycle.
Sheppard attended Vanderbilt University for four seasons before transferring to Colorado after 2023. He was a four-star recruit in the transfer portal, the 76th overall player, and the 15th graded wide receiver, per 247 Sports.
Sheppard is primarily an outside wide receiver, aligning in the slot just 11.2% of the time through his five collegiate seasons. He had a 1.65 yards per route run with 19 career drops – an 8.7% drop rate. He saw 115 contested catch opportunities in college, and he secured 38.3% of them.
His catch rate was significantly better with Shedeur Sanders throwing him the ball in 2024; on average, his college catch rate was 56.2%, but that percentage rose to 69.6% in 2024.
Sheppard was a Third-Team All-SEC selection in 2022 and a Midseason All-American selection (third team) in 2023, finishing as a midseason First-Team All-SEC selection that same season. Sheppard attended the East-West Shrine Bowl but was a combine snub.
Strengths
- Big body with a good frame and length
- Large catch radius with long arms
- Solid overall athlete with efficient feet and solid foot speed
- Variety of different releases off the line of scrimmage
- Gets off the line of scrimmage with a plan
- Deceptive up his stem – quality route runner
- Smart overall route runner and manipulator – savvy and crafty
- Intelligent – understands how to attack defender’s leverage/positioning
- Good receiving option along the sideline
- Solid work up the vertical plane outside the numbers
- Will initiate contact and create extra separation before his break
- High processor vs. zone coverage – gives quarterback throwing window
- Maximized frame at catch point with good box-out technique
- Adjusted well on back-shoulder throws – good spatial awareness/timing
- Good overall balance and body control in the air
- Large nearly 10” hands
- Flashed acrobatic catches through his Colorado tape
- Solid contested catch ability, albeit not always consistent
- Dangerous red zone threat
- Surprising YAC ability – forced 13 missed tackles as a WR
- Not an easy guy to bring down – good contact balance with solid one-cut
- Solid blocker for a WR
Weaknesses
- Lacks vertical separation ability and difference-making athletic traits
- Could develop better hands vs. press to maximize release
- Lacks twitch and explosiveness
- Frustrating drops and inconsistent overall ability to secure passes
- Inconsistent finishing ability
- Flashed release excellence vs. press, but it was inconsistent
- Failed to secure more than 60 passes in any season; never had more than 768 receiving yards in a year
- Older prospect
Summary
Will Sheppard is a long-striding, smart receiver who understands how to run routes and work against zone coverage. He lacks high-end athletic traits, which hinders his overall upside. His inconsistent hands are also a source of frustration.
Despite his lack of true verticality, Sheppard won on the vertical plane through deceptive and savvy means of creating separation. He also did a solid job adjusting to back shoulder throws and securing passes in contested catch situations.
Sheppard has a solid array of smooth releases that can stack vs. press. His understanding and processing as a receiver can take him so far, even with a capped ceiling. Still, he’ll be a red zone threat who can continue to hone in on his strengths better to situate himself as a young receiver in the NFL.
GRADE: 6.12