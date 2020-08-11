An Inside Glimpse into the Giants' Smooth Coaching Operations

On Giants head coach Joe Judge's staff, every man has a role to fill.

That includes Judge, who has chosen to operate as a CEO-style head coach. The former special teams coordinator is leaving the bulk of the preparation for each unit--offense, defense, and special teams--to his three coordinators, Jason Garrett, Patrick Graham, and Thomas McGaughey, respectively.

Thus far, things for Judge, who does maintain a degree of hands-on management with all three units, and his coaching staff have appeared to go smoothly.

That's a good thing as Garrett, one of four staff members with head coaching experience at the NFL or college level, is the most experienced of the group.

But don't go looking for Garrett to impose his will if he disagrees with the 38-year-old Judge.

"I've learned so much from Joe right from the start," Garrett said to reporters during a video call on Tuesday. " I have my notebook open every day and I'm taking notes in all those staff meetings and I continue to learn from Joe on a daily basis."

Garrett's head coaching resume is certainly sturdy enough compared to Judge, who has yet to take the sidelines with the headset leading to all three units.

Garrett led the Cowboys to three NFC East titles during his tenure as the head coach from mid-2010-19. However, his success in leading an offense might prove to be an even greater asset to the Giants in 2020 than his overall team leadership.

Much of the Cowboys' success during Garrett's tenure had to do with the efficiency of the offenses he ran. That offensive success started in 2007 when Garrett initially took over as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator and helped former undrafted free agent quarterback Tony Romo reach his first Pro Bowl.

Meanwhile, no one could have blamed special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, whom Judge retained from Pat Shurmur's staff if he had been a little nervous about having a boss who himself was once a special teams coordinator watching over him.

But that hasn't been the case, as Judge has let McGaughey, whose Giants special teams have ranked at or near the top ten in the league in almost every major statistical category the last two seasons, run the show as he sees fit.

"[Judge] is a football coach," McGaughey said. "He is not just a special teams coach; he coaches it all."

McGaughey said he likes how Judge has interacted with him in devising ways to keep the Giants special teams among the top-ranked units in the league.

"It's kind of a perfect marriage," he said. "We just sit down and just come up with the thing that we feel that we think is good for the unit and we just implement it. It's an easy conversation, it flows great and we just put the stuff together that's going to help the team the best."

Judge and his staff will look to continue their productive balance of power as the season approaches as the Giants, who have won 12 games in the last three seasons, look to reverse their misfortunes.

Get the latest Giants news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of Giants Country page. Or sign up to receive our free daily newsletter.