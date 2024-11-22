Assessing Giants' Remaining Schedule: Where Are Wins Possible?
The 2024 season for the New York Giants has not been as positive as many have hoped. Struggling with injuries and a lack of consistency on both sides of the ball, the Giants season has been underwhelming, to say the least.
After falling to the Carolina Panthers in their fifth consecutive loss, the Giants went into their Week 11 bye 2-8 on the season. Coming out of the bye, the decision was made to bench starting quarterback Daniel Jones, whose inconsistent play and looming $23 million injury guarantee forced the Giants’ hand.
With many doubting the Giants' direction on the season, the best bet is to evaluate their roster and plan for the next draft.
No doubt, it’s been a challenging period for the Giants. Though they have essentially taken themselves out of playoff contention early, getting a few wins would be good for morale.
But can they? Here’s a look at the Giants remaining seven games and how we think they will play out.
Week 12: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Despite the Buccaneers going 1-4 in their last few games, the Bucs are still favored to defeat the Giants for their upcoming game on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
A more focused defense is vital. Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield has been sacked 24 times, and with the Giants leading in sacks, this could be a chance to get some big stops. Prediction: Loss
Week 13: at Dallas Cowboys
Out of all the games remaining, the Giants getting a win over the Cowboys should be as good as gold. Both teams are out of playoff contention and have made changes at quarterback, the Giants benching theirs and Dallas losing Dak Prescott to a season-ending hamstring injury.
If anything, the Giants’ defense should be able to control the ground game and make smart plays to score. Prediction: Win
Week 14: New Orleans Saints
After a promising start, the Saints hit a rough patch, losing six consecutive games, but have won two straight to improve to 4-7. The Giants will have a chance if they manage to control the game pace, keeping it low-scoring.
Their defense can force turnovers or key stops, especially in crucial moments. Still, the Saints are more of a cohesive unit than the Giants. Prediction: Loss
Week 15: Baltimore Ravens
The Giants' chances of knocking off the Ravens were slightly higher earlier in the season, but with how the year has transpired, they could be looking at a shutout.
Lamar Jackson is making a strong case for his third MVP, and the Ravens are not shy about racking up the score. They currently average 31.8 points a game, and with the Giants' offensive trouble, their defense will be pushed to the limit. Prediction: Loss
Week 16: Atlanta Falcons
This season, the Falcons have displayed a range of performance levels. Their defense has been patchy, especially when it comes to stopping the run, but they have had flashes of genius, notably in their passing game, with Desmond Ridder displaying promise.
If the Giants can get into a rhythm, they can take advantage of the Falcons’ defense, which can be abused both on the ground and in the air. Prediction: Loss
Week 17: Indianapolis Colts
While both teams have struggled with the same issues, the Colts have been more successful with landing wins. Regardless, here is where the Giants could win their first home game of the season. Both will need to favor the running game, but if the Giants’ defense can contain Jonathan Taylor, it’s a win they can capture. Prediction: Win
Week 18: Philadelphia Eagles
Under Jalen Hurts, the Eagles have grown into a strong team with a well-rounded offensive strategy. Hurts' offense is unpredictable and challenging to stop because of their skill at both running and passing. The Eagles will look to have a statement game heading into the playoffs. Prediction: Loss