Giants Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Week 15 Game vs. Washington

As anticipated, the New York Giants made a flurry of roster moves ahead of their Week 15 game against the Washington Commanders.

The Giants signed receiver Dalen Cambre and outside linebacker Tomon Fox to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Cambre had used up all his elevations, so the Giants had to bring him to the 53-man roster via a signing if they were to have him available for special teams.

Fox takes the place of outside linebacker OLB Victor Dimukeje (knee), who had been declared out on Friday.

Dimukeje and cornerback Nic Jones (shoulder) were both placed on injured reserve, their respective seasons over.

Defensive lineman Elijah Chatman and punter Cameron Johnston are the two standard practice squad elevations. Rakeem Nunez-Roches (ankle) has already been declared out, so Chatman will fill that spot.

Meanwhile, punter Jamie Gillan (left knee), who didn't kick all week and was listed as doubtful on the injury report, will clearly be inactive.

Inside linebacker Darius Muasau was the only one of the four players who had their 21-day windows opened this week reinstated to the roster. The other three were offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu, receiver Beaux Collins, and cornerback Art Green.

Green is likely close to returning as the Giants waived cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse from the roster.

The Giants have not announced if receiver/returner Gunner Olszewski (concussion), who received a questionable designation, has cleared the protocol.

Usually, that announcement is made by Saturday, but it’s possible that he could still receive clearance before Sunday’s game since he’s already on the roster and the team would not need to clear a space for him.

The Giants and Commanders kick off at 1:05 p.m. from MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

