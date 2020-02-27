GiantsCountry
Combine Q&A: Edge Rusher Chase Young, Ohio State

Patricia Traina

Q: Why did you decide not to do all the drills?

Right now I'm just working on the task at hand, trying to be the best person I can be in these interviews, trying to impress all the coaches. I feel like I gotta get there first before I can focus on any of it right now. 

Q: What NFL Defensive player do you compare yourself to? 

I try not to compare myself to anybody, but I do try to look at a lot of different players and take little things from them. Whether it be Khalil Mack, Von Miller, JJ Watt, Nick Bosa. I try not to really put myself up next to a guy. I try to be the best Chase Young I can be.

Q: What kind of influence did Ohio State defensive line and associate head coach Larry Johnson have? 

It was a lot of extra work, I'd say. Drinking the Kool-Aid. Really getting dialed into detail with my technique. After the 2018 season, that spring and summer, I really dialed in and got real detailed and specific on everything that he's asked me to do. And that fall camp, you could see it was flourishing and flourishing. This season, I just tried to put my best foot forward. 

Q: Did you add any new pass-rushing moves?

I wouldn't say add, I would say try to perfect. Power-step sizes, that's something we do. Long, long cut. That's also something we do. That's an inside combo move that we do too. I just try to really perfect those. I feel like I did a pretty good job. 

 Q: What are your thoughts about being considered a generational talent)?

A: I block things like that out. If you worry too much about that and stop what you're doing right now. My only focus is on to be the best player I can be. I'm working to be the best, and I'm not afraid to let people know it. I just try to take it one day at a time and I just try to live in the moment.  

Q: What were some of the benefits of playing at Ohio State? 

A: They groom you as a man and not just a player. It starts with Coach Mick and getting a relationship with him. It starts with your position coach. And I feel like Coach J, he goes out of his way to not just teach us how to be the best player, but the best man off the field. And definitely shot-out to Ryan Stamper. Mainly outside football and showing us the ways, and when we get there, showing us the rope. I think that's the way. 

Q: Can you give an example of being shown the way? 

A: Obviously when you come to college, 18, you're a little immature. You might wear your pants below your waist. The old guys might say, 'pull your pants up. Why you cursing here? Why you cursing there?' Just the little things like that, that they do to groom you, just make you think differently and the big picture. 

Q: Talk about your basketball background and how that's translated to football.

It's funny. When I was going to high school, I didn't want to play basketball anymore, for real. I just really wanted to focus on football. Because I thought people were getting that upper edge on me, just because they played football year-round. That's when they started coming up with little league spring football. It helped me out a lot. Footwork. My athletic ability. Basketball, you're always jumping. I think it definitely translated very well to football. That's something my dad always told me he would've done. I believe my dad. I'm here now. So I'm definitely thankful. 

Q: You didn't record a sack in your final three games. Is that a concern?

I had a lot of quarterback hits, a lot of pressures. It's football, you would see that. You'll see how they changed their whole offensive game plan for one guy. A lot of people might not know how to really study a tape or may not know how to watch football, but if, I made an impact in those games. 

 

