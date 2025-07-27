Commanders Receiver Dealing with Ankle Issue Ahead of Week 1 Clash with NY Giants
There could be some trouble in paradise as far as the Washington Commanders, who host the New York Giants in Week 1, are concerned.
Coming off a surprising and strong 2024 season that saw the Commanders finish 12-5 in the regular season and make it all the way to the NFC Championship game, the Giants’s oldest division rival could be without receiver Terry McLaurin, their star receiver.
McLaurin has been looking for a new contract, even going so far as to miss the first few days of the team’s training camp.
But with daily fines now at $50,000 per day, McLaurin decided to report to camp but was placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list on Sunday with an ankle issue.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the two sides continue to remain far apart on a deal and will continue to have discussions toward ending the stalemate.
Currently, McLaurin is scheduled to play the final year of the three-year, $68.364 million deal he signed in 2022 and will earn $15.15 million.
McLaurin has appeared in 11 games against the Giants and has 69 receptions on 94 pass targets for 824 yards and five touchdowns. Last season in two wins against New York, McLaurin caught 11 out of 14 pass targets for 82 yards, 20 yards after catch.
