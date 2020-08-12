Darius Slayton Shares His Thoughts About the Giants' New Offense

Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton had to prove himself as a fifth-round rookie last year, but in 2020 he's earned his place in the offense.

Slayton led the Giants in receiving yards and touchdowns in 2019, and this year will have the opportunity to take the next step in an offense loaded with young talent. Quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Evan Engram will give Slayton a potent supporting cast if they can stay healthier than last season.

"I hope that everybody can stay healthy this year and we can hopefully play a full 16 together," Slayton said in a video conference on Wednesday.

Slayton himself was not entirely immune to the injury bug as a rookie, missing the first two games of the season with a hamstring injury sustained in training camp. However, Slayton returned in Week 3 and played in the Giants' remaining 14 games.

While other skill players shuffled in and out of the lineup with injuries, Slayton still got the opportunity to build chemistry with each of them.

They will now have to apply that chemistry to a new playbook under the guidance of new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

"[Garrett] has just done a really good job of teaching us the system and being patient and helping guys that are trying to learn things," Slayton said.

During Garrett's tenure with the Dallas Cowboys as offensive coordinator from 2007-10 and head coach from 2010-19, wide receivers would often thrive in Garrett's system.

Under Garrett's guidance in 2019, Dallas produced two 1,000-yard wide receivers in Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup.

Slayton racked up 740 receiving yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie, and he is hopeful that Garrett's offense will spread the ball around to the Giants' group of playmakers in 2020.

"[The offense] does a really good job of harnessing all of our weapons on offense," Slayton said. "I think the offense does a really good job of getting everybody involved. Everybody will have a chance to get the ball and have the opportunity to make plays."

At just 23 years of age, Slayton can make a case to become one of the Giants' top receiving options this year given the chemistry he built with Jones dating back to the rookie minicamp they spent together.

Meanwhile, Golden Tate and Sterling Shepard, two trusted veterans in the passing game, will be returning and not only contributors but also as mentors.

"In a league where there is a lot of turnover across the board, it’s huge to have two guys, especially two veteran guys, coming in," Slayton said.

"I had them my first year, and now I have them again for my second year. To continue to learn from and draw from them is huge for somebody like me.

