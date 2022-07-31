Five New York Giants Who Had a Solid First Week of Training Camp

The New York Giants have completed their five-day acclimation period in which training camp practices may not be held in full pads, and no live contact is permitted. So far, so good, as the team seems relatively healthy (that we know of) and in better condition overall, thanks to the moving around in the intense heat.

While it’s wise to heed the advice of head coach Brian Daboll, who cautioned against being an “instant evaluator” based on four pad-less practices, it's hard not to give kudos to the following five players who had a strong first week of training camp.

Darnay Holmes | CB

Was there ever a year that Holmes didn’t have the odds stacked against him? From coming in as a rookie and having to learn the slot position after excelling at UCLA on the perimeter, to having to deal with a season-ending injury, to having to fight off players like Aaron Robinson and Julian Love from taking his snaps, Holmes is still standing.

What he’s done so far in four camp practices has produced three interceptions and forced one fumble, reminding people that he’s still here and is not someone to be taken lightly.

Kadarius Toney | WR

What a difference a year has made for the team’s 2021 first-round draft pick. Last year, everything that could have gone wrong for Toney did—ill-fitting shoes, a personal family issue, two rounds of COVID-19 (including one at the start of training camp that affected his wind), and injuries.

After missing the spring while recovering from what was reportedly a minor knee procedure, Toney looks like a completely different player. He’s also been showing people why he was worthy of first-round draft status by taking those short to intermediate passes and turning them into sizable gains.

As a bonus, he loves the new offensive system so much that there is a noticeable change in his demeanor from last year, in which he’s more confident in everything he’s done and is doing everything with more of a bounce in his step.

Elerson Smith | OLB

Thanks to injuries—Kayvon Thibodeaux missing the OTAs in the spring and now Azeez Ojulari missing time while on the non-football injury list with a hamstring strain—Elerson Smith, last year’s fourth-round pick who missed most of his rookie season with his own injury issues, is flourishing in this new defense.

Smith spent the off-season adding some bulk to his 6-foot-7 frame and looks noticeably bigger in his upper body. While the lack of live contact and pads hasn’t shown if he’s any better in shedding blocks, what Smith has shown is that quickness off the snap in getting into the backfield to disrupt the quarterback.

Richie James | WR

In case you missed it, Richie James, the former 49ers draft pick, started drawing some attention back in the spring when he received first-team reps with Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay, and Sterling Shepard sidelined due to medical reasons. James, who has also been a productive return specialist in his young NFL career, took full advantage of his opportunities back then and has picked up where he left off.

James has seen some first-team reps so far this summer, and the thing that has stood out most besides his hands is how crisp his routes have been. James has a degree of elusiveness to his game, and with his special teams background, he’s become an early favorite to make the initial 53-man roster.

Xavier McKinney | S

If you thought Xavier McKinney was a force with which to be reckoned last year, you ain’t seen nothing yet. McKinney has not only seen his role expanded in this new defense (mirroring much of what he did at Alabama), he has been in the thick of the plays made by the defense.

McKinney has also emerged as the unit's new leader and will call the plays in the huddle, a role that previously fell to the inside linebacker. McKinney, who connected with former Ravens safety Eric Weddle in the off-season to enhance his understanding of how new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale thinks, is almost certain to be elected a team captain this fall by his peers. Such a role would be fitting given the significant responsibility entrusted to him.

