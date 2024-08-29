Former Giants DL Jordan Phillips Makes Cowboys' 53-Man Roster
Jordan Phillips, the former New York Giants defensive lineman who was traded to the Dallas Cowboys, has made the Cowboys’ initial 53-man roster.
The fact Phillips has made it this far with the Cowboys is good news for the Giants. Phillips, originally drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft, signed with the Giants this past offseason. But with the growth of the Giants’ young defensive linemen, New York traded him to the Cowboys with a 2026 seventh-round selection for a conditional 2026 sixth-round draft choice.
Should Phillips remain on the Cowboys' active roster for the first two weeks of the season, that conditional sixth-round draft choice becomes locked in. If he does not last two games, the trade becomes null.
Phillips has 24 sacks in his career. He had a career-high 9.5 sacks in 2019 during his first season with Buffalo.
The 31-year-old spent his first four seasons with the Dolphins, after coming out of the University of Oklahoma. He then spent two seasons in Buffalo, followed by two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before returning to the Bills for two more seasons.
Phillips was in on nine solo tackles in the 2023 season. He was credited with three sacks and three assisted tackles. This preseason with Dallas, he was in on two solo tackles and had one assist.