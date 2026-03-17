Giants Trade Down from No. 5? Here’s Why It Makes Perfect Sense

The New York Giants hold the No. 5 pick in the NFL Draft next month, but that doesn't necessarily mean they will keep it.

It seems as though every year, there is a major trade close to the top of the draft that sets the tone for the weekend. The Giants could be the team that makes the move this year.

Many NFL draft analysts agree that this year’s class is not exactly overflowing with legitimate first-round graded prospects. For one, it’s a very weak quarterback class, the quarterback position being the one that usually drives trades.

This year, however, one prospect who has been hailed as a generational talent is Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, a prospect for whom perhaps one team slotted below the Giants at No. 5 might be willing to trade up to acquire.

Although the Giants are said to be looking to add to their running back room, which currently consists of Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr, and Devin Singletary, plus fullback Patrick Ricard, the thinking is that they will look to add an additional competitor to the mix later in the draft.

Thus if they can find a trade partner who is itching to land Love, perhaps the Giants, who are have more pressing needs on the defensive side of the ball, could swing a trade a few spots down in the first round to acquire additional draft capital, including a pick in the third round which they gave up last year to acquire the draft pick at the bottom of the first round that they turned into quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Giants Have More Pressing Needs

Jan 20, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and John Harbaugh before the press conference announcing Harbaughís hiring as the next New York Giants head coach at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

As good as Love’s talents suggest he can be, a premium running back might just be a luxury the Giants cannot afford at this time, a lesson that they had to learn the hard way in 2018 when they prioritized Saquon Barkley over obtaining more help in the trenches.

The Giants can’t make that mistake again. If they have the opportunity to trade down a few spots with a team wanting Love, they should absolutely do it.

New York needs additional help on the interior offensive line, linebacker, and cornerback. Fortunately for them, these are position groups that are relatively deep in the draft. However, offensive line and cornerback are also premium positions that usually come flying off the board within the first two to three rounds.

While we wouldn’t expect the Giants to trade out of the Top 10 spots in the draft order, moving down shouldn’t hurt their objective of landing a top corner, linebacker, or offensive lineman.

New York’s roster has a lot of good, young pieces on both sides of the ball, but if they are to meet head coach John Harbaugh’s objective of being in the postseason at the end of the 2026 season and beyond, they have to build more on the young core rather than spending on one-year prove-it contracts as they have done during this free-agency period.

That all being said, the Giants don’t have to trade away the fifth overall pick. They could also keep the pick and take the best player available, and it wouldn't be a bad thing, as it’s never wrong to take one of the five best prospects in the draft.

However, sometimes it’s worth taking a gamble by moving down a couple of spots to load up on resources that can ensure the team remains competitive when future roster openings develop, which is why a possible trade back is undoubtedly on the table for general manager Joe Schoen.