Former Giants QB Drew Lock's Father Passes Away | News Briefs
APR. 4. FORMER GIANTS QB DREW LOCK'S FATHER PASSES AWAY. Andy Lock, the father of former Giants quarterback Drew Lock, passed away Thursday, according to FOX 4 News in Kansas City.
The elder Lock was a Kansas City restauranteur who co-founded the Summit Hospitality Group. In 2017, the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association named Lock and his business partner, Domhall Molloy, Restauranteurs of the Year.
Drew Lock, a native of Lee's Summit, Missouri, who played his college ball at Mizzou, was with the Giants last year after signing a one-year deal to be the QB2 behind Daniel Jones.
Lock, originally a second-round pick by the Broncos in 2019 who was traded to the Seahawks in 2022 as part of a deal that brought Denver current Giants starter Russell Wilson, appeared in eight games with five starts for the Giants, winning one of those starts.
He went 107 of 181 for 1,071 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions.
Lock,an unrestricted free agent, is currently unsigned.
APR. 3. GIANTS STAY BUSY WITH LOCAL PRO DAY AND TOP 30 VISITS. In just a few more days, college pro days will conclude, and the top 30 visits will follow shortly thereafter. Those coming cutoff dates haven’t stopped the New York Giants from doing extra work on prospects who might be Day 3 or undrafted free-agent draft options.
The Giants hosted several visits on Thursday as part of their local pro day. According to NorthJersey.com, the list consisted mainly of Rutgers prospects such as running back Kyle Monangai, receiver Christian Dremel, offensive tackle Hollin Pierce, defensive back Robert Longerbeam, and linebacker Tyreem Powell.
Outside linebacker Brian Ugwu of Miami (Ohio), defensive lineman Amin Vanover of Penn State, and defensive lineman Howard Cross III of Notre Dame joined them.
In addition to hosting their pro day, the Giants devoted a top-30 visit to Florida State defensive lineman Joshua Farmer, according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network. Farmer, 6-foot-3 and 273 pounds has appeared in 42 games with 32 starts over four seasons for the Seminoles. He has 80 career tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and two pass breakups.
APR. 2. RUSSELL WILSON’S JERSEY NUMBER REVEALED. New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson, who is projected to be the team’s starter this coming year, has a new jersey number with his new team.
Wilson will wear No. 3, which he has worn at each of his NFL stops with Seattle, Denver, and Pittsburgh. No. 3 was previously worn by Giants cornerback Deote Banks, who switched to the single digit from No. 25 last season. Banks will now sport No. 2, which last year was worn by quarterback Drew Lock.
Other notable Giants who have sported jersey No. 3 in the team’s 100-year history include kickers Pete Gogolak (1966-1974) and Brad Daluiso (1993-2000). Before Banks took it on last season, the single digit had been worn for three seasons by receiver Sterling Shepard, and before him, a pair of quarterbacks sported it, including Geno Smith (2017) and Alex Tanney (2019).
Bank’s new number, which, as noted, was worn last year by Lock, had previously been worn by quarterbacks Mike Glennon (2011) and Tyrod Taylor (2022-2023).
More New York Giants News Briefs
